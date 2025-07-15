Panorama Farm: Puerto Rican Coffee Makes History on Capitol Hill With Launch of the Congressional Reserve Blend

Panorama Farm Becomes the First Puerto Rican Coffee Brand to Supply the U.S. House of Representatives with a Purpose-Driven, Made-in-America Brew

WASHINGTON, D.C., 3683 / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / For the first time, the U.S. House of Representatives is serving a 100% Puerto Rican-grown coffee: the Congressional Reserve Blend, a specialty Arabica Limaní created exclusively for the United States House of Representatives by Panorama Farm in Las Marías, Puerto Rico. This milestone was made possible by becoming an official vendor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

This coffee is not only grown and roasted in the mountains of Puerto Rico-it is also brewed on Capitol HiIll and sold at the Longworth House Office Building Gift Shop. 100% of net profits directly into youth entrepreneurship and education programs across the island.

"This coffee-grown, roasted, and made in Puerto Rico-is now being served in Congress. It's a powerful reminder that products made in America, especially from places like Puerto Rico, deserve a place in our national economy and in the conversations that shape its future."

After her time at the World Bank, Angelique Sina founded Panorama Farm in 2021-a woman-owned social enterprise redefining how agriculture, commerce, and community intersect. Inspired by mission-driven brands like Patagonia, Panorama Farm proves that rural economies can thrive through business models that prioritize people, purpose, and reinvestment.

The Congressional Reserve Blend was officially launched on July 15, 2025, at the Rayburn House Office Building, during an agricultural hosted by Resident Commissioner Pablo Hernandez Rivera showcase that featured Puerto Rican products and a live coffee tasting. A congressional briefing and panel discussion followed, with participants including Sina, Puerto Rican farmers, and food system leaders, all focused on building a sustainable economic future for the island.

"From Las Marías, Puerto Rico to Capitol Hill, this coffee carries the story of Puerto Rico's talent, resilience, and innovation," Sina added. "We're building a movement-one that breaks dependency and proves that nonprofits can operate with the discipline of business and the soul of community."

Panorama Farm is a woman-owned, social-enterprise coffee farm based in Las Marías, Puerto Rico, producing single-origin, 100% Arabica beans grown, roasted, and packaged locally. Founded in 2021 by Angelique?Sina, the farm reinvests 100% of its net profits into youth education and entrepreneurship through its nonprofit, Friends of Puerto Rico, creating economic opportunity and social impact with every cup.

