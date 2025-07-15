Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on International Public Partnerships (INPP)



15-Jul-2025 / 15:59 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 15 July 2025

Edison issues report on International Public Partnerships (INPP)

Edison issues report on International Public Partnerships (LSE: INPP).

International Public Partnerships' (INPP's) recent portfolio update showed its portfolio is continuing to perform well, with further progress on accretive capital recycling. INPP shares offer an attractive prospective dividend yield of 7.0% with an unbroken record of dividend growth and visibility for at least another 20 years. Active measures to narrow the discount to NAV are having a positive impact, but it remains at c 15%, which in our view offers an attractive opportunity. At this level, the implied total return to an investor, based on projected future portfolio cash flows, is an attractive 10.1% per year, which is c 465bp above the UK 30-year gilt yield.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



