The "Soft Drinks in Western Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Soft Drinks in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

Off-trade sales of soft drinks were stagnating at a regional level in Western Europe in 2024, given the declines being seen in some of the biggest country markets like Germany and France. In addition to the maturity in major categories like bottled water and carbonates, the cost-of-living crisis due to high inflation in recent years has been putting pressure on consumer spending power. Nevertheless, health and wellness continues to play an ever increasing role in Western European soft drinks.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

