New AI Products Boost Conversion and Deliver Elevated Digital Experiences

WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress®[1], today announced the launch of its new AI toolkit, purpose-built to integrate seamlessly with WordPress websites. Featuring Smart Search AI, AI-Powered Recommendations, and Managed Vector Database with an open-source chatbot framework, the toolkit was developed to make advanced AI capabilities accessible to the WordPress community at scale, lowering the barrier to entry and unlocking sustainable, continuous, daily value from existing assets.

WP Engine's AI toolkit is designed to work seamlessly with websites built on WordPress, drawing on a site's existing structured content, metadata, and traffic patterns already present, and automatically detect, normalize, extract, map, index, and host vectorized WordPress data. With just three clicks, site owners can activate intelligent search with no coding, deep technical knowledge or third-party tools required.

"At WP Engine, our mission has always been to power the freedom to create. With the launch of our AI toolkit, we're extending that mission by making advanced AI capabilities accessible to creators, regardless of their technical expertise," said Ramadass Prabhakar, Chief Technology Officer at WP Engine. "By integrating AI seamlessly with the WordPress website experience, we're enabling our customers to enhance their digital presence in meaningful ways, fostering innovation and inclusivity across the web."

Smart Search AI: Powerful, Contextualized Search in Just Three Clicks

Smart Search AI automatically syncs a site's WordPress database-posts, pages, tags, metadata, and ACF fields-and runs the content through a multi-step processing pipeline to make website searches more powerful without manual re-indexing. It combines natural-language semantic (vector) search with basic keyword search to contextualize user queries and deliver the information visitors need quickly and efficiently.

Improves site conversions and reduces bounce rates with machine learning and a natural-language search experience.

Operates efficiently without impacting site performance under a unique flat-rate pricing model with no overage fees.

Fully implemented in just a few clicks rather than taking weeks of indexing.

Customizable and extensible with API access for technical use cases.

AI-Powered Recommendations: Personalization that Works Out-of-the-Box

Shoppers who engage with recommendations are far more likely to convert for increased sales and engagement. The new AI-powered recommendations tool leverages historical and session data to make personalized recommendations in order to increase average cart size for eCommerce customers by highlighting similar products and increase ad revenue for media sites by keeping visitors on site and viewing more recommended content. Launched on July 8, AI-powered recommendations are currently available to Smart Search AI customers at no additional cost.

Drives higher engagement and conversion by showing users what they're most likely to value.

Recommendations are rendered server-side and build internal linking for an additional SEO boost.

Managed Vector Database: Simplify AI App Development for websites built on WordPress

Managed Vector Database enables developers to build AI applications for dynamic digital experiences that are powered specifically by the site's WordPress data-from custom chatbots to generative tools-by handling data extraction, vectorization, and real-time updates behind the scenes. It is currently deployed for all WP Engine customers.

Provides structure for developers to use to build AI products or API connections, including an open-source chatbot framework.

Machine learning models remember previous inputs, allowing for more intelligent search, recommendations, and text generation.

Trained exclusively on the owner's WordPress site to make existing content AI-ready, without any extra work.

"We didn't build this to ride the AI wave, we built it to help our customers succeed on WordPress," said Prabhakar. "By integrating AI capabilities that streamline workflows directly within a WordPress website, we're empowering creators to transform their content into smarter, more personalized digital experiences. This allows them to build real AI-powered apps without needing to be AI experts, ensuring customers' sites remain relevant."

"WP Engine's Managed Vector Database would easily save us a week's worth of work spent trying to configure our own solution to build an AI tool," said Jeremiah Harris, Chief Technology Officer, Integrity, an XD Agency.

WP Engine's AI toolkit debuted at DE{CODE} 2025, the company's annual conference, where thousands of innovators come together to explore the future of WordPress. This launch marks a strategic milestone in WP Engine's mission to democratize powerful technologies and reinforce the WordPress project's foundational role in powering the internet.

