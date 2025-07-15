Rougemont, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - With a deep sense of pride and optimism for the future, Mario Marcil, President of Paulymark Inc., announced today the official sale of the family-owned company to Hammond Paper Company of Vaughan, Ontario.

Founded in 1973 by his father Jean-Guy Marcil and co-founder Raoul Paulin, Paulymark has built a strong reputation over the past five decades as a trusted name in recycled board transformation and specialty packaging solutions for the binding, rigid box, and sampling sectors across Canada and the United States. Throughout its history, Paulymark has remained committed to quality, innovation, and sustainable development - all while staying true to its family roots.

"I believe the time has come for Paulymark to move forward to the next stage of its strategic development under Hammond's leadership," said Mario Marcil. "This transition honors the legacy of my father and the countless individuals who helped build this company. Hammond shares our values, our commitment to quality and sustainability, and our vision for long-term growth."

Mr. Marcil extended his sincere thanks to the employees - past and present - who have shaped Paulymark into a North American industry leader through their dedication, skill, and loyalty.

"Our growth and success would not have been possible without our team. It's thanks to you that Paulymark has been able to innovate and serve customers across the continent with pride and professionalism," he added.

He also congratulated Hammond Paper on the acquisition and confirmed that he and his sister and business partner Annie Marcil would be fully involved during the transition phase.

"We are confident in the future and believe Hammond will continue to grow Paulymark's reach and impact. Annie and I will remain actively involved to ensure a smooth transition that respects our employees, our clients, and the legacy of our company."

This transaction marks the beginning of a new chapter for Paulymark, while preserving its expertise, corporate culture, and commitment to responsible innovation.

Continued Growth and Expansion

Since acquiring Hammond Paper in 2017, partners David Campbell and Ted Dzialowski have been focused on expanding the company's product offerings and sales across North America.

David Campbell commented, "the Paulymark transaction follows the 2024 purchases of Rainbow Excelsior and Bennett Fleet Chip & Fiber Board to provide a broader product portfolio and enhanced customer service from three production and distribution facilities in Ontario and Quebec."

Ted Dzialowski stated, "Hammond and Paulymark share common founder, entrepreneurial and service values that represent a strategic fit to accelerate growth and further the evolution of both companies. The acquisition of Paulymark by Hammond Paper Company Limited brings several synergy benefits to enhance both companies' operations and market presence. We have aligned market and operating expertise and greater operating capacity and flexibility, which facilitates the combination of resources for growth, allowing the companies to expand their product lines while reinforcing their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction." "Paulymark and Hammond will continue to operate as separate companies to focus on their respective markets."

We wish Mario and Annie Marcil all the best in their "next chapters" and look forward to working with the Paulymark employees.

About Industries Paulymark Inc.

Founded in 1973, Paulymark is a family-owned Canadian company based in Rougemont, Quebec. It specializes in converting recycled paperboard for clients in the binding, rigid box, sampling, and food packaging markets across North America.

For sales inquiries or further information about Paulymark's product and service offerings, please refer to: www.paulymark.com/en/contact

About Hammond Paper Company

Located in Vaughan, Ontario, Hammond Paper Company is an ecofriendly paperboard and converting specialist and a leader in innovation, quality, and customer service in the North American paperboard industry for over three decades. Hammond Paper's product line includes chipboard, graphic board, slip sheets, layer pads, padding board, stiffeners, CRB / CCNB, SBS / TMP, corrugated cardboard, kraft, edge protectors, pallet wrap, and decorative and industrial void crinkle paper shred and filler products. Hammond is a full-service paperboard converter, including guillotining, slitting, die cutting, laminating, grooving, round cornering, and more. Commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction remains the cornerstone of Hammond's business philosophy.

For sales inquiries or further information about Hammond's product and service offerings, please refer to: www.hammondpaper.com/contact

