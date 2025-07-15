International Consolidated Cos., Inc.: International Consolidated Companies Inc. to Drive Growth via Carbon Reduction Technologies

BROOKSVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / International Consolidated Companies Inc. ("INCC") (OTC PINK:INCC) today announced that it's expanding its focus on investing in and acquiring companies specializing in transformative, disruptive, and energy-efficient carbon reduction technologies.

An essential pillar of this direction is leveraging INCC's deep expertise in financial structuring, access to capital markets, and technical consulting to solidify its role as a catalyst for sustainable innovation.

Aggressive Acquisition Strategy Going Forward

INCC is actively seeking acquisition opportunities that align with its core mission of reducing our overall environmental impact across industries. The company is focused on identifying businesses with strong growth potential, innovative technology, and scalable operations that contribute to reducing environmental impact.

Future acquisitions will emphasize transformative solutions that disrupt legacy industries and support sustainable economic development. This vision reflects INCC's dedication to becoming a global leader in environmentally conscious investment and operational execution.

"Our goal is to empower a new wave of green innovation companies that not only disrupt traditional models but also meaningfully reduce carbon footprints while increasing shareholder value!" said Antonio Uccello, CEO of INCC.

Driving the Carbon Reduction Agenda: AgTech Carbon

INCC's wholly owned subsidiary AgTech Carbon (agtechcarbon.com) exemplifies this new focus. A pioneer in sustainable agricultural technology, AgTech Carbon develops and deploys patented biochar solutions using an advanced vacuum kiln pyrolysis process. These innovations:

Improve soil quality, retain water, and provide homes for microbes when combined with our microbe rich compost and proprietary volcanic rock dust resulting in significantly higher crop yields!

Reduce methane emissions in livestock

Kill Toxic Algae blooms by removing their food supply (phosphates and nitrates: fertilizer run off from farms and golf courses) resulting in clean water and biochar that has FREE fertilizer attached to it.

AgTech Carbon's applicable products are marked certified by the USDA Biobased Product program, meet U.S. EPA guidelines, and are OMRI-listed for organic use.

Key Milestone: Strategic Partnership With Marcum's Nursery

On April 16, 2025, AgTech Carbon announced a strategic alliance with Marcum's Nursery, a leading Oklahoma-based horticulture brand with over 50 years of industry experience. Together, the companies are developing advanced organic soil mixes and amendments, combining Marcum's proprietary composting and soil expertise with AgTech Carbon's biochar technologies.

The Company believes this partnership accelerates product rollout, quality assurance, and large-scale distribution in support of sustainable agriculture across the U.S.

About International Consolidated Companies Inc.

Founded in 2002, INCC is focused on acquiring and scaling businesses that provide unique opportunities for growth and expansion via innovative, transformative, and energy-efficient carbon reduction technologies. The company provides financial expertise, access to capital markets, and technological consulting to mission-aligned ventures across environmental and sustainability sectors.

About AgTech Carbon

AgTech Carbon pioneers patented biochar technology that restores soil health, sequesters carbon, and purifies water systems - positioning itself at the intersection of agriculture and environmental innovation. The company delivers regenerative solutions that are both profitable and planet positive.

