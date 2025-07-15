Epiq Wins Todd & Weld LLP Office Services Outsourcing Business

People, process, technology, and data insights will drive efficiencies across office operations

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025announced today a new partnership with Todd & Weld LLP to provide office services, including mail management services; copy, print, and production services; IT support services; and, hospitality and reception services.

Boston's preeminent trial firm was looking to modernize its operations and needed a partner that could guide them confidently into the future while ensuring sound execution of office services along the way. The firm selected Epiq based on its proven ability to combine people, processes, technology, and data insights to provide a superior front-of-house and back-office experience while achieving cost savings for the firm.

"Partnering with Epiq allows us to enhance our operational capabilities by integrating their talent, innovative workflows, and actionable intelligence into our existing systems," said Stephanie Hood, Executive Director at Todd & Weld. "This alignment supports our continued efforts to elevate efficiency and output while maintaining the high standards our clients expect. Epiq's broad office services platform complements our commitment to leveraging technology, empowering our team, and supporting the creativity and drive of our attorneys."

The Epiq experience is curated through comprehensive training programs, commitment to process innovation, as well as an ability to capture productivity metrics and enact a data-driven strategy - all while empowering a continuously optimizing operational model. Epiq has experience with other similar law firms and assessed the firm's current operations. The expert consulting team identified several impactful opportunities to reduce costs and improve efficiencies, resulting in a combined, cross-trained team covering front and back-office operations.

"At Epiq, our focus revolves around understanding our clients' needs and providing rightsized solutions that enable operational transformation through highly skilled talent, process automation, and technology-enabled solutions," said Michelle Deichmeister, President of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq. "Every day, we help organizations experience a higher quality of output across their core functions as well as a reduction in long-term costs."

Epiq's understanding of the evolution of client pressures and priorities has helped it to become the trusted advisor to 93 of the Am Law 100 law firms and thousands of other brand name organizations across the world. Epiq excels in service delivery with highly skilled teams, state-of-the-art equipment, and advanced technology solutions. Its global team of experts, specialists, and leaders in their fields are stationed across 18 countries and on the ground at hundreds of client sites. By leveraging its expertise with utility players, process improvement, and quality, Epiq is able to embed with clients' strategies to outsource front- and back-end processes.

