The logo features a circular mark of stylized water droplets arranged in a gear-like shape, paired with a bold geometric typeface. The icon reflects PumpWell's mission of delivering dependable water infrastructure through a balance of modernity, clarity, and approachability.

The graphic designers at Longhouse Branding & Marketing used a deep blue color to communicate stability and bright accents for a fresh, human touch. The droplet icon system has also been applied across the brand's materials to ensure consistency and recognition across digital and physical media.

"Longhouse was recently named the #1 fastest-growing Branding company in the world. Being selected as DesignRush's best company logo design is continuing that momentum and energizing our entire team." says Keenan Beavis the Founder and CEO of the agency.

DesignRush's Design Awards is a monthly initiative that highlights exceptional creative work across six categories:

Website

Logo

Print

App

Packaging

Video

Each month's finalists are selected by a jury of experienced creatives and industry professionals who assess submissions for originality, functionality, and technical execution.

About Longhouse:

Longhouse Branding & Marketing helps business & community leaders make their impact by winning their time back. Over 850 organizations across 92 industries have chosen Longhouse to simplify their to-do list. With award-winning graphic design, web development, advertising, search engine optimization and social media services, the Longhouse team has become one of the world's fastest-growing and most sought after agencies.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

