STREAMWIDE: HALF-YEAR REVENUE OF EUR 11.5 MILLION WITH SUSTAINED GROWTH OF +24%

Strong increase in SaaS revenue (+153%), notably driven by a key project in North America

STREAMWIDE (FR0010528059 - ALSTW - Eligible for French PEA PME-ETI), the expert in critical business and mission critical communications software solutions, announces consolidated revenue of €11.5m for the 1st half of 2025, reflecting strong growth of €2.2m (+24%).

Revenue for the 1st half of 2025 increased significantly, driven by a very strong activity in North America, particularly with the launch of a promising and strategic SaaS (Software as a Service) project. The solid performance of the rest of the business contributed to platform revenue (team on mission and team on the run) reaching €8.8m (+26%), while 'legacy' revenue amounted to €2.7m (+18%) as of June 30, 2025. Given the expected strong growth of the SaaS business in the coming months, the Group has decided to report these revenues under a separate category.

Revenue as of June 30, 2025, breaks down as follows:

in K€ H1 2025 %REV. H1 2024 %REV. Change Change% TOTAL REVENUE 11,464 9,251 2,213 +24% Licenses 4,403 38% 3,747 41% 656 +18% Maintenance 3,700 32% 2,726 29% 974 +36% Services 2,817 25% 2,563 28% 254 +10% SaaS 544 5% 215 2% 329 +153% Revenue "platform" 8,774 77% 6,969 75% 1,805 +26% Revenue "legacy" 2,690 23% 2,282 25% 408 +18%

The audit procedures for the H1 2025 revenues are in progress.

GROWTH IN 'PLATFORM' REVENUE AND ASSOCIATED RECURRING REVENUE

Growth and Development of the "Platform" Business : the critical communication platforms team on mission and team on the run saw strong growth, with half-year revenue increasing by +26% to €8.8m. These platforms now represent 77% of the Group's total half-year revenue, up +2 points compared to H1 2024 and +7 points compared to the full year 2024.

In the 1st half of 2025, the Group reached a major milestone with the launch of a large-scale deployment project for a leading North American player. This highlights the relevance of its solutions and its ability to deliver complex, high-volume, high-value projects. As of June 30, 2025, this project had already generated €1.7m in revenue, consisting of €1.4m from professional services and €0.3m in initial recurring revenue (recorded in Q2 2025).

Still confidential and in the final stages of contractual completion, this SaaS project marks the beginning of a high-value recurring revenue model for STREAMWIDE, based on SaaS licensing, support, and associated services, with a gradual ramp-up and significant future revenue potential.

Several other projects were initiated and deployed during the 1st half of 2025, illustrating the Group's strategy to diversify into the Enterprise market, in contrast to previous periods where growth was primarily driven by the Public Safety sector.

Revenue from the partnership with Airbus Public Safety and Security (formerly SLC) showed a slight increase following the contract renegotiation concluded at the end of 2023. Revenue from the STORM project (multi-year support contract signed in May 2022) also grew in H1 2025, driven by recurring support flows from platforms already in production.

By nature, the platform revenue, which amounted to €8.8m in H1 2025, is composed of:

License revenue: €4.0m, up €0.3m

Service revenue: €2.7m, up €0.6m

Maintenance revenue: €1.6m, up €0.6m

Recurring SaaS revenue: €0.5m, up €0.3m

The growth in License revenue was driven by numerous projects deployed in H1 2025, demonstrating the Group's ability to diversify its revenue sources by offering its technology beyond the Public Safety sector, where its team on mission solution is already well-established and proven.

Professional Services revenue, which is by nature non-recurring, is mainly linked to the North American SaaS project, with technical services already delivered accounting for €1.4m. In comparison, other projects, particularly in Europe, had generated €0.8m in revenue in H1 2024, with no recurring impact in 2025.

The increase in Maintenance revenue is primarily attributed to the STORM project and the growing use of already deployed platforms. These recurring maintenance revenues are expected to continue rising in the coming months, supported by recent go-lives and steady license sales over the past several semesters.

Recurring SaaS revenue reached €0.5m: for the first time, the Group is reporting this revenue stream separately, as it is expected to expand significantly in the coming months. In addition to legacy revenue from the team on the run solution, the Group recorded, as of June 30, 2025, initial recurring revenue of €0.3m from the North American SaaS project.

Increase in "Legacy" Business to €2.7m: The Group's historical "legacy" business (solutions for telecom operators), which now requires little to no capital investment, accounted for 23% of half-year revenue, compared to 25% in H1 2024. License sales increased by €0.3m during the period, following a platform extension for a U.S. customer, bringing total license revenue to €0.5m as of June 30, 2025. Legacy service revenue (€0.1m) declined by €0.3m, as a result of platform upgrades delivered in H1 2024 for some of the Group's long-standing clients. Following these upgrades in Europe and North America in 2024, recurring maintenance revenue rose by €0.4m, reaching €2.1m as of June 30, 2025.

OUTLOOK: EXPANSION OF SAAS BUSINESS, DIVERSIFICATION, AND INTERNATIONALIZATION OF REVENUE

First-half 2025 revenues are experiencing sustained growth, driven in particular by a large-scale SaaS project in North America, marketed by a major player in the sector. While full-year revenue growth is now secured, its magnitude will depend on the timeline of ongoing projects. If these projects are completed quickly, the annual growth rate could approach the level observed at mid-year.

Regarding the North American SaaS project, full production deployment of the platforms is expected to take place in the 4th quarter of the current fiscal year. Additional orders are anticipated in the 2nd half of 2025, which could lead to a significantly higher level of SaaS revenues for the full year compared to those recorded as of June 30, 2025.

The commercial momentum at mid-year is therefore strong and encouraging. New technical and commercial partnerships are still being negotiated or finalized, further demonstrating that the Group's platform technology has become essential for a majority of key industry players, in both the public sector (government contracts) and the private sector (private mobile networks and related services).

The "legacy" business is also expected to benefit from a strong 2nd half, with several important new projects, particularly in France and North America.

The Group continues to have the financial means to further advance the technological lead of its solutions. Human and technical investments, which were substantial in 2024, will continue in the coming months to further strengthen the sovereignty, security, standardization, and scalability of its offerings. By integrating artificial intelligence (into both "platform" and "legacy" solutions), concrete benefits will be delivered to end users, including improved voice quality and automatic transcription of voice messages into text.

The Group will also continue to expand its commercial ecosystem, particularly indirect sales channels, in order to further diversify its revenue sources and geographic reach, thus paving the way for future commercial success and accelerated growth.

The Group's objective to grow its SaaS business - to diversify and internationalize its revenue sources and increase their recurrence - is well underway. It will be fully achieved with the deployment of the major North American project. This large-scale initiative is a structuring lever for STREAMWIDE's international growth, further reinforcing its presence in North America and positioning it on a new, ambitious trajectory that has the potential to transform its growth profile in the short and medium term.

Next financial release: H1 2025 results, September 15, 2025

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its team on mission (mission critical) and team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses. These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group communications, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitalization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Headquartered in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - ALSTW FR0010528059.

For more information, Streamwide.com and visit our LinkedIn pages @streamwide and X @streamwide.

Contacts

Pascal Beglin | Olivier Truelle Mathieu Omnes Amaury Dugast CEO | CFO Investor Relations Press Relations T +33 1 70 22 01 01 T +33 1 53 67 36 92 T +33 1 53 67 36 34 investisseur@streamwide.com streamwide@actus.fr adugast@actus.fr

