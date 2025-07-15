Proteotype Diagnostics: Innovative Immunodiagnostic Platform Unveils Highly Sensitive Cancer Early-Detection Test with Predictive Treatment Insights

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteotype Diagnostics Ltd and collaborators today announce a breakthrough in early cancer detection and treatment monitoring with the publication of their open-access seminal paper, "Immunodiagnostic plasma amino acid residue biomarkers detect cancer early and predict treatment response," in the journal Nature Communications. This work introduces a novel, minimally invasive platform that harnesses the body's own immune response to spot cancer at its earliest stages and forecast how patients will respond to therapy.

Their study, led by co-founders Dr. Emma V. Yates, Chief Scientific Officer at Proteotype Diagnostics Ltd and Professor Gonçalo J. L. Bernardes at the University of Cambridge, published July 14, 2025, validates the approach in a clinical cohort of 170 participants across multiple cancer types and healthy or non-cancerous controls.

Instead of hunting for tiny fragments of circulating tumour DNA, the platform measures fluctuations in specific amino acid residues - building blocks of immune proteins - in a simple blood sample.

Early-stage tumours often provoke a robust immune response before they shed enough DNA to be detected by existing liquid-biopsy methods. By tapping into this stronger immunological signal, the new assay - termed the Amino Acid Concentration Signature (AACS) - detects cancers with unprecedented sensitivity, while also predicting which patients will benefit from targeted therapies.

Key Findings

High Sensitivity & Specificity : Using supervised machine-learning on measurements of cysteine, free-cysteine, lysine, tryptophan, and tyrosine residues, the AACS platform identified 78 % of early-stage cancers with a 0 % false positive rate and an AUROC of 0.95.

: Using supervised machine-learning on measurements of cysteine, free-cysteine, lysine, tryptophan, and tyrosine residues, the AACS platform identified 78 % of early-stage cancers with a 0 % false positive rate and an AUROC of 0.95. Treatment Response Prediction : In advanced breast cancer patients receiving Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors (CDKi), specific residue concentration patterns predicted 98 % of responders (N = 33), enabling personalized therapy decisions months before conventional markers would indicate a change.

: In advanced breast cancer patients receiving Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors (CDKi), specific residue concentration patterns predicted 98 % of responders (N = 33), enabling personalized therapy decisions months before conventional markers would indicate a change. Robust, Rapid Assay : The platform employs bio-orthogonal fluorescent labels that bind exclusively to their target amino acid residues in neat plasma, enabling high-throughput optical readouts without complex sample cleanup.

: The platform employs bio-orthogonal fluorescent labels that bind exclusively to their target amino acid residues in neat plasma, enabling high-throughput optical readouts without complex sample cleanup. Broad Applicability: Initial multi-cancer early-detection proof-of-concept demonstrates distinct immunodiagnostic signatures separating cancer from autoimmune and infectious diseases, suggesting wide utility across oncology.

How It Works

Biological Embedding: Rather than profiling thousands of individual plasma proteins, the team reimagined the plasma proteome as a mixture of amino acid "components." They identified residues whose abundance shifts markedly during tumour-elicited immune activation. Fluorescent Labelling: Each residue is tagged in parallel with a fluorogenic probe that becomes fluorescent only upon covalent reaction. This ensures specificity and eliminates background noise from unreacted dye. Machine-Learning Analysis: The resulting fluorescence intensities are converted to concentration values via protein calibration curves. A trained classifier then distinguishes cancer-associated immunosurveillance patterns with high accuracy.

Significance & Next Steps

"This platform leverages the immune system's inherent sensitivity to nascent tumours," said Dr. Emma V. Yates, "By focusing on amino acid residues across the plasma proteome, we amplify signals that are otherwise too subtle for conventional assays, enabling us to detect cancer earlier and guide treatment choices more effectively."

Professor Gonçalo J. L. Bernardes added, "We believe this quantitative approach has the potential to transform cancer screening programs worldwide."

The team is now scaling up validation studies across diverse populations and exploring integration with routine clinical workflows. Partnerships are underway to develop and launch fully automated assays for multi-cancer early detection and therapeutic monitoring.

Proteotype is a pioneering diagnostics company dedicated to the development of advanced multi-cancer early detection and personalised medicine tests that measure the host response to tumour development. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive research, Proteotype aims to revolutionise cancer diagnostics and improve early detection, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and survival rates.

