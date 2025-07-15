Aiper IrriSense: Smart lawn irrigation controls intelligently and saves time

Innovative, resource-saving, and precise garden care now available online for 649 EUR

PARIS, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the market leader in wireless pool robots, is now presenting an intelligent, fully connected solution for smart garden irrigation. Aiper IrriSense has already received numerous prestigious awards, including the CES Innovation Award and the iF Design Award - a testament to the brand's innovation and thoughtful product design.

From July 15, 2025, garden owners in Europe will be able to purchase the Aiper IrriSense for 649 EUR through online platforms including the Aiper Online Store, Amazon.de, and Amazon.fr. In the following weeks, the product will also roll out in select retail channels-Hornbach in Germany, and ManoMano, Cdiscount, and Irrijardin in France-making it even easier for customers to access this smart irrigation solution both online and in stores.

Smart Water Saving-hands free

Using the Aiper app, users can set up individual watering zones - with just a few taps, maps for different lawn sections can be created. At the same time, IrriSense is connected to real-time weather data: if the system detects incoming rain or high humidity, irrigation is automatically adjusted or paused. This prevents overwatering, protects plants, and saves water.

Fully Automated Irrigation, a real Time-Saver

With IrriSense, lawn care practically takes care of itself. Personalized irrigation schedules can be created via the app-including frequency, time of day, weekdays, and desired water volume. From there, the system takes over and controls everything automatically. Once again: thanks to weather-based adjustments, IrriSense always works efficiently - with no need for manual intervention.

Efficient Lawn Care with EvenRain Technology

Aiper's proprietary EvenRain technology ensures even water distribution across areas up to 445?m². The system simulates natural rainfall and uses gentle water streams to protect sensitive soil and newly seeded areas. The adaptive Re-Spray function automatically reduces spray distance after irrigating the outermost zone. This eliminates blind spots without causing unnecessary overlap.

Easy Setup in Just 15 Minutes

IrriSense can be installed in just 15 minutes - no digging, tools, or professional assistance required. The device simply connects to a standard garden hose, is secured with four ground stakes, and activated via the app. Weighing only 4.8?kg, it's easy to move and store as needed.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731692/Aiper_IrriSense.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aiper-irrisense-smart-lawn-irrigation-controls-intelligently-and-saves-time-302505791.html