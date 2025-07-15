Succession Capital Alliance Expands to the East Coast With the Opening of Morristown, N.J. Office

Move marks a significant step in SCA's coast-to-coast expansion strategy, ensuring clients nationwide have access to sophisticated financial solutions and unparalleled professionalism

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Succession Capital Alliance (SCA), the innovator behind premium financing for life insurance and a leading provider of advanced life insurance solutions for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, and an affiliate of AmeriLife, announces a strategic expansion to Morristown, New Jersey. The company also announced that SCA Vice President Daniel Ditusa will lead the new office as Vice President and Branch Leader of the Northeast Region.

Succession Capital Alliance



Since 1996, Julian Movsesian has been a pioneer in the premium financing industry. Over the past two decades, SCA has placed over $65 billion in life insurance and is managing a $7 billion loan portfolio. The company's proprietary Capital Maximization Strategy? (CMS) has revolutionized the way ultra-high-net-worth individuals manage their life insurance needs. CMS offers a flexible and efficient option for making permanent life insurance premium payments, enabling clients to maintain their asset liquidity and align their financial strategies with their capital, income, business, tax, estate, and charitable objectives.

"Our expansion to the New York tri-state area is a natural progression as we continue to serve the sophisticated financial needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals," said Julian Movsesian, president and CEO of Succession Capital Alliance. "With Dan at the helm, we are dedicated to working in partnership with advisory teams to develop custom plans that protect and maximize their clients' wealth and legacy."

Succession Capital's COO, Danielle Williamson, added, "Morristown is part of our broader strategy to provide white-glove service from coast to coast, ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of support and professionalism, irrespective of location or time zone. The New York tri-state area is a key market for the advisory teams we serve and our robust network of carriers and lenders."

Value Proposition for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals in NJ and Surrounding Cities

Customized Solutions: SCA's Capital Maximization Strategy? (CMS) is designed to meet the specific needs of high-net-worth clients, offering flexible and efficient premium financing options.

Asset Liquidity: Clients can finance policy premiums without liquidating their assets, preserving their wealth and ensuring it is maximized and protected for future generations.

White-glove Professionalism and Support: SCA collaborates closely with advisory teams to provide advanced sales support, ensuring that clients receive the best possible guidance on their estate planning needs

Robust Infrastructure: The company's commitment to ongoing policy management and servicing ensures that each client is cared for with the highest standards of integrity and trust.

SCA's focus on education and support for advisors is another key industry differentiator, ensuring that clients receive the best possible guidance and solutions.

"Education and support of the advisor doing premium financing is critically important,' added Michael Rothman, Chief Distribution Officer, Succession Capital Alliance. "While we have always been a national firm, Succession Capital Alliance is now officially a 'coast to coast' company."

For more information on how Succession Capital Alliance can help maximize your clients' life insurance assets, please get in touch with us and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest updates and insights.

###

About Succession Capital Alliance:

Succession Capital Alliance, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, is the gold standard in advanced life insurance planning for advisors and their high-net-worth clients. With a singular focus on maximizing the performance of life insurance assets through Premium Financing, SCA leverages the Capital Maximization Strategy to provide leverage within a client's portfolio. For additional information, please visit SuccessionCapital.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Succession Capital Alliance

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/succession-capital-alliance-expands-to-the-east-coast-with-the-openi-1047944