John Galt Solutions Named a Leader in the 2025 Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix

Atlas Planning Platform Positioned Highest in Usability Across Supply Chain Planning Solutions

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, today announced the company has been named a Leader in the 2025 Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix. This marks the fifth consecutive year Nucleus Research has named John Galt Solutions a Leader, and notably, the company achieved the highest placement in Usability.

In a dynamic and often unpredictable business environment, it is imperative that companies maximize their investments in technology to accelerate smarter decision-making across the end-to-end value chain. As acknowledged by Nucleus Research, John Galt Solutions delivers both the depth of functionality and ease of use needed to enable fast adoption and quickly drive measurable value from supply chain planning investments.

The Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix evaluates vendors based on the usability and functionality of their solutions, offering a comprehensive view of how technology providers are driving value for customers. John Galt Solutions' recognition reflects its ongoing investment in delivering a highly intuitive platform with robust capabilities, allowing organizations to navigate supply chain complexities with speed, agility, and confidence.

"We are honored to be recognized again as a Leader in the Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix by Nucleus Research," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions for John Galt Solutions. "This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that ensure the quickest time to value. Being positioned as the vendor highest in usability reinforces our focus on empowering our customers with best-in-class user experience and intuitive supply chain planning technology to increase productivity and drive higher-quality decision-making."

John Galt Solutions continues to set the standard in supply chain planning by combining intelligent automation, decision augmentation, and streamlined workflows through its Atlas Planning Platform. Built to support organizations of all sizes and industries, Atlas provides the flexibility and scalability to solve today's most complex supply chain challenges while enabling long-term business resilience and growth.

According to Nucleus Research, "The Atlas Planning Platform is a SaaS solution built on a low-code/no-code framework, offering fast, flexible deployments that solve complex challenges. Atlas integrates finance, planning, and execution into one system to synchronize, automate, and optimize processes across the supply chain."

The recognition from Nucleus Research further underscores the value of John Galt Solutions focused on ease of use, fast implementation, and tangible results. With a long-standing track record of innovation and customer success, John Galt Solutions' AI-driven Atlas Planning Platform continues to empower supply chain teams to connect and orchestrate data, decisions and operations across the end-to-end supply chain - from demand planning, supply planning, inventory optimization, collaborative S&OP, production planning and beyond.

To access the Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix 2025, please click the link below. https://johngalt.com/learn/analyst-report/2025-nucleus-research-supply-chain-planning-technology-value-matrix

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. The platform configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit ? johngalt.com .

Contact Information:

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/john-galt-solutions-named-a-leader-in-the-2025-nucleus-research-s-1048356