Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning digital marketing agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has announced an expansion of its digital marketing services to include comprehensive public relations campaign management. This update reflects growing client demand for earned media strategies that support online visibility and brand trust.





Digital Silk Expands Digital Marketing Services to Include Integrated PR Campaigns

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10732/258890_90322d2254627a6d_001full.jpg

With the proliferation of digital platforms, PR has become an essential part of multichannel marketing strategies. Digital Silk's expanded offering includes structured outreach campaigns, media placement coordination, and content development aligned with SEO and brand positioning.

U.S. Brands Prioritizing Media Outreach in 2025

A 2024 Cision report found that over 68% of U.S. brands plan to increase their investment in public relations, citing credibility, reputation, and visibility as top drivers. Digital Silk's new PR service aims to support businesses in reaching relevant media outlets with tailored messaging that aligns with brand objectives.

CEO Commentary on the Service Launch

"As digital landscapes grow more crowded, earned media is playing a bigger role in brand visibility," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "We're expanding our service set to help clients build authority through consistent media coverage and strategic communications."

What the PR Campaign Service Includes

Media list development tailored to industry and audience

Press release writing and editorial calendar planning

Direct outreach to journalists, editors, and online publishers

Campaign tracking, coverage reporting, and refinement

Coordination with on-site and content SEO efforts

The service is now available to all Digital Silk clients seeking to enhance their digital presence through strategic media engagement.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, we create digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258890

SOURCE: Digital Silk