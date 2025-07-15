Changes announced ahead of seventh Contract for Difference (CfD) allocation round widely viewed as key to achieving government's clean power targets for 2030. Target commissioning window for solar projects also extended in anticipation of larger capacity projects. The UK government will increase the term length of new Contract for Difference (CfD) contracts from 15 to 20 years in its seventh allocation round (AR7), expected to open for applications in August 2025. Changes to the AR7 contract term will apply to successful solar, fixed-bottom offshore wind, floating offshore wind and onshore wind ...

