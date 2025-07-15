Vonage,a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate Amazon Nova Sonic, a speech-to-speech foundation model that enables more human-like voice conversations, with the Vonage Voice API. This integration will be showcased during AWS Summit New York City on July 16, 2025 and allows businesses to deploy real-time, natural-sounding AI voice agents across telephony, WebRTC, and mobile app channels, helping to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

This next-generation AI voice technology is designed to simplify the complexity of building responsive, expressive conversational agents. By combining Vonage's communications infrastructure with Amazon Nova Sonic's low-latency, conversational AI capabilities, businesses across industries can deploy AI-powered voice agents to improve customer experiences.

Today's businesses face increasing pressure to deliver exceptional customer experiences while improving operational efficiency. The integrated solution from Vonage and AWS addresses this by providing capabilities that extend beyond traditional contact center solutions, such as:

Real-Time Voice Adaption: Amazon Nova Sonic adjusts tone and prosody to enable more natural, context-aware responses.

Amazon Nova Sonic adjusts tone and prosody to enable more natural, context-aware responses. Simplified Development: Developers can connect the Vonage Voice API to Amazon Nova Sonic for seamless conversational AI, reducing the need to manage backend complexities such as audio buffering or latency.

Developers can connect the Vonage Voice API to Amazon Nova Sonic for seamless conversational AI, reducing the need to manage backend complexities such as audio buffering or latency. Scalability: Real-time voice AI can be deployed across industries and businesses of all sizes from small customer service teams to global enterprises.

Fabio Cerone, Managing Director, Telecommunications at AWS, said, "We're excited to collaborate with Vonage to bring advanced voice AI capabilities to businesses across industries. By integrating Amazon Nova Sonic with the Vonage Voice API, we're making it easier for organizations to deploy intelligent voice agents at scale, enhance customer engagement, and streamline operations. This collaboration brings Amazon's conversational AI expertise together with Vonage's trusted communications platform to deliver more natural, responsive, and efficient voice experiences."

Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API at Vonage, comments, "As an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, Vonage works closely with the AWS innovation team to create new solutions to benefit enterprise customers. Vonage's latest collaboration with AWS enables organizations to transform how they engage with customers by adopting generative AI solutions that create added value for internal and external communications. By combining Vonage's communications APIs with Amazon Nova's advanced AI, this technology enables businesses to streamline the adoption of intelligent agents, accelerate the modernization of legacy voice systems, and provide a robust platform to deliver exceptional customer experiences with measurable improvements in satisfaction and operational efficiency."

The integration unlocks use cases for deploying voice AI agents in several impactful ways:

Customer Support Automation: Voice-enabled AI agents can answer queries, manage appointments, and route calls intelligently, saving valuable human resources for complex interactions.

Voice-enabled AI agents can answer queries, manage appointments, and route calls intelligently, saving valuable human resources for complex interactions. Proactive Outbound Engagement: Dynamic, context-aware outbound calls for reminders, confirmations, or follow-ups provide better customer outreach without compromising personalization.

Dynamic, context-aware outbound calls for reminders, confirmations, or follow-ups provide better customer outreach without compromising personalization. Multilingual Communication: Language detection from Vonage and multilingual synthesis by Amazon Nova Sonic empower businesses to communicate seamlessly across diverse customer bases.

Whether it's a small auto repair shop managing bookings or large businesses assisting customers with order logistics, businesses can now deploy smart voice-enabled AI agents and modernize IVR (Interactive Voice Response) systems. Customers and users will therefore enjoy more responsive experiences with reduced delays, without complex interactive dial menus. They get their responses immediately in natural language.

Building AI-driven conversational platforms typically requires navigating diverse telephony protocols, streaming pipelines, and AI model management. Vonage's partnership with AWS eliminates these challenges. By embedding Amazon Nova Sonic into Vonage's developer-friendly ecosystem, businesses gain an all-in-one solution to accelerate their AI strategy, enhance customer satisfaction, and maintain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced market.

To learn more about Amazon Nova Sonic, check out the AWS News Blog. For more about the Vonage Voice API, visit www.vonage.com. To experience this exciting collaboration between AWS and Vonage live, find our teams at AWS Summit New York City on July 16, 2025.

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation, providing a comprehensive set of engagement solutions to deliver richer, more personal and meaningful communications across the entire customer and employee experience.

Vonage's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere. Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering is fully programmable and allows developers to embed video, voice, chat, messaging, AI and verification into existing products, workflows and systems using communications APIs. Leveraging the power of the network, Vonage's CPaaS is expanding to incorporate new network capabilities exposed as APIs to help developers worldwide pioneer new, advanced applications that help enterprises reimagine their business, transform their operations and improve customer experiences.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250715082734/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Vonage Media Relations

Mobile: +44 (0)207 785 8888

Email: nicola.brookes@vonage.com