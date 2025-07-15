Amidst the noise and claims of CX revolutions, Odigo paused to ask a different question: "In the race to be more advanced, who's making sure everyone can still afford the basics?"

The Need for an Alternative

In a market where every release seems more complex, more layered-and more expensive-Odigo is acknowledging the need for a different approach-one that circles back to the heart of customer experience: connection, trust, and quality service, delivered simply.

That thinking led to the launch of Odigo Essential, a brand-new offer for Mid-Sized Contact Centres. This streamlined version of the flagship contact centre solution is designed for organisations that are serious about CX but don't need the complexity of an enterprise suite.

"In the rush to go bigger and more complex, the market has overlooked a key reality: not every contact centre wants or needs a full-scale enterprise suite," said Javier Llosá Guillén, Co-Ceo at Odigo. "Odigo Essential delivers what matters most core CX features, AI readiness, fast deployment and exceptional value all wrapped in a user-friendly, budget-conscious package."

Three Tailored Packages, One Flexible Foundation

Odigo Essential is available in three clearly defined packages to suit different operational needs:

Essential Voice for those focused on voice-centric customer service

for those focused on voice-centric customer service Essential Voice+Digital when digital channels are needed on top of great voice

when digital channels are needed on top of great voice Essential Voice+Digital+AI to add AI capabilities as needed without overhauling existing systems

Built in Europe, Made for Europe

As a European-born and based CCaaS provider, Odigo takes pride in offering solutions that meet the regulatory, security and operational needs of European businesses. Odigo Essential is developed and hosted in Europe, providing peace of mind around data privacy and compliance while delivering best-in-class performance.

Fast, Affordable, and Built to Scale

Starting from just £35/user/month in the UK

in the UK Deployment in as little as 6 weeks

Backed by Odigo's trusted cloud infrastructure and voice quality leadership

Fully supported by training, onboarding and customer success

Whether you're launching a new contact centre or upgrading a legacy system, Odigo Essential provides a scalable, AI-ready platform that grows with your business not against it.

Conclusion

Odigo Essential breaks the myth that advanced technology is only for large-scale players. Deploy optional AI capabilities as needed without overhauling existing systems.

Odigo Essential is built for contact centres with more than 50 agents looking for fast results, smarter CX, and European-grade reliability.

"Innovation doesn't have to mean complexity. Sometimes, it's about making advanced capabilities more usable and more affordable," added Javier Llosá Guillén.

To explore the packages visit: www.odigo.com/en-gb/odigo-essential-uk/

About Odigo

Odigo is a global provider of Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solutions that enhance interactions between brands and their customers. A pioneer in the French customer experience market and now a leading player in Europe, Odigo has been supporting more than 250 large enterprises across 100+ countries for nearly 40 years.

Driven by a deep sense of professionalism, pragmatism, and innovation, Odigo stands out for the unrivalled reliability and robustness of its solution, offering the highest voice quality (MOS) in the market. Our experts help both private and public organisations select and deploy the best customer engagement models and AI solutions to maximise performance and satisfaction.

