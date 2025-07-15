Anzeige
WKN: A2JNAX | ISIN: SE0010413567 | Ticker-Symbol: AB7A
Frankfurt
15.07.25 | 15:29
1,145 Euro
-0,87 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 18:05 Uhr
106 Leser
Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Preliminary results for Q2 2025 - Net earnings around ISK 10 billion, which is above analyst consensus

The preliminary financial results for Q2 2025 show net earnings of around ISK 10 billion which results in around 19% return on equity attributable to shareholders of Arion Bank. Net earnings are approximately 45% above analyst consensus.

The main reasons are higher net interest income, higher valuation change on investment properties, lower expenses for the Group and more positive effects from impairments, than analysts estimated for the quarter.

Core income, the sum of net interest income, net commission income and net insurance income, is around 10% above analyst estimates.

The Q2 and six months 2025 financial accounts are still being finalized. The aforementioned amounts are therefore subject to change. The financial accounts for Q2 and six months of 2025 will be published on 30 July 2025.

Analyst consensus can be found here

For further information please contact:

Theodór Friðbertsson, Investor Relations at Arion Bank, ir@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 6760 or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, Head of Corporate Communications, samskiptasvid@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 7108.

This information is information that Arion Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-15 16:05 GMT.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
