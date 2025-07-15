Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
15.07.2025
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

Date: 15 July 2025

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
(the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, on 15 July 2025, the Company purchased 70,000 ordinary shares of £0.25 at an average price of 864 pence per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 40,528,238shares of which 1,913,944 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares in circulation which hold voting rights in the Company is 38,614,294 ordinary shares of £0.25. Each share has one voting right.

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0333 300 1932


