MangoApps Adds AI-Powered Scheduling & Shift Swap to Its Extensive Workplace Operations App Marketplace

New AI-powered scheduling and shift swap tools make frontline workforce planning faster, fairer, and fully mobile-empowering teams while saving managers hours each week.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / MangoApps today announced powerful new enhancements to its workplace operations platform, introducing AI-powered scheduling and intelligent shift swap capabilities. These features are now available through the MangoApps App Marketplace, giving frontline organizations more control, flexibility, and intelligence in managing day-to-day workforce operations.

The new tools build on MangoApps' existing foundation of workplace operations apps used by large frontline teams to streamline task management, training, and compliance tracking. Now, with the addition of AI-driven scheduling, companies can automatically generate optimized schedules in minutes, balancing labor laws, employee availability, forecasted demand, and team skills, among many other factors.

"For frontline employees, the schedule is the foundation on which trust is built," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO of MangoApps. "Your scheduling practices dictate the tenor of the relationship. If you don't cater to employee needs and preferences, people find other jobs. Operations by MangoApps makes that foundation rock-solid, so your employees stick around in the long term. We built these enhancements to help employers take action-moving beyond reactive staffing toward proactive, people-first operations."

Scheduling That Boosts Retention

AI Smart-Schedule Builder balances every relevant factor-such as employee preferences, skills, union and labor law rules, and business needs-and builds an optimized schedule faster and more effectively than team managers or legacy tools.

Shift Marketplace & Mobile Swaps let workers pick up, drop, or trade shifts from any device, with auto-approval rules that preserve compliance, making it easy for employees to swap or claim shifts with automated guardrails that maintain compliance and eliminate the need for manager involvement. This mobile-first experience helps reduce absenteeism, boosts team satisfaction, and saves valuable time for frontline supervisors.

Fairness Scoring gives each employee a score that's incorporated into the scheduling algorithm, based on things like seniority, attendance, and manager feedback. It helps distribute shifts without bias, based on configurable rules, and creates a positive feedback loop by giving every worker a transparent view of how to improve their standing.

Hourly employees notice the change immediately: schedules arrive sooner, swaps are a tap away, and the same app that clocks them in also alerts them if a better shift opens up. Managers see unplanned absences fall on day one, while finance teams watch agency spend and overtime shrink in lockstep.

End the Instability. Keep the People.?

These updates are part of MangoApps' broader vision to digitize and optimize every layer of frontline operations-scheduling, time tracking, task coordination, training, and communication-all in one secure, integrated platform.

Visit the MangoApps website to learn more about how MangoApps can transform workplace operations and make it easier than ever to build and retain the best frontline team.

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the all-in-one AI-powered Employee Hub that combines communication, collaboration, training, and knowledge-sharing in one seamless experience. Built for both desk and frontline workers, it keeps everyone connected, informed, and productive. Trusted by leading enterprises around the world, MangoApps creates a smarter digital workplace for all your employees. Learn more at www.mangoapps.com .

