Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.: Taylor Bank Celebrates 135 Years with 'Hot Summer Swing'; Announces 2025 For Good Grant Recipients

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Taylor Bank commemorated its 135th anniversary in style on Saturday July 12th with a vibrant community celebration, hosted in partnership with the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. The event, aptly named "Hot Summer Swing and Taylor Bank Cheers to 135 Years!", brought together neighbors, friends, and families for a day filled with music, fun, and heartfelt gratitude.

"The 'Hot Summer Swing and Taylor Bank Cheers to 135 Years' celebration was a testament to the incredible bond between our bank and the community we've proudly served since 1890," said M. Dean Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President of Taylor Bank. "As we honor our history and look toward the future, we are deeply grateful for all of our customers, team members, and the greater community, who helped make this milestone possible."

The celebration honored the loyal customers and close-knit community that have been the cornerstone of Taylor Bank's success since its founding in 1890. Guests enjoyed lively entertainment from the Gatsby Gang Band, hourly prize giveaways featuring themed gift baskets showcasing each of Taylor Bank's markets on the Delmarva Peninsula, and a grand prize drawing of $1,135 awarded to one lucky attendee at the conclusion of the event.

Families delighted in attractions like a bounce house and a stilt walker, while local food and drink vendors provided delicious refreshments. Guests also had the opportunity to tour bank's headquarters and original branch. During an intermission, local attorney, author and past Taylor Bank Board Member, Joe Moore, captivated the audience with stories about the bank's rich history. The celebration was enriched by the presence of public officials, who joined in recognizing Taylor Bank's milestone anniversary with proclamations and words of appreciation.

As part of the festivities, Taylor Bank proudly announced the recipients of its 2025 For Good Grants, which provided a $5,000 grant to each organization that will support their missions and enhance the quality of life in the communities the bank serves. This year's grant recipients include:

Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence - This organization empowers victims of domestic and sexual abuse through vital support programs that raise awareness and promote prevention. The For Good Grant will help the coalition provide essential resources such as personal hygiene products, transportation assistance, and moving expenses. Andrea Adams, Chief Retail Banking Officer, and Lee Chisholm (right), Loan and Business Development Officer, Co-Chairs of Taylor Bank's Giving Committee, present a For Good Grant to Kayla Grey (left), Director of Fundraising for Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Village of Hope - Focused on fostering self-sufficiency for at-risk single women and women with children, Village of Hope operates the Steps to Success Transitional Living Program. This two-year initiative offers rent-free, fully furnished apartments along with intensive case management and personalized support services for families experiencing homelessness or housing instability. The For Good Grant will support the program's ongoing operations. Taylor Bank presents a For Good Grant to Curtis Paul (left), President/CEO of Village of Hope.

Cancer Support Community DE - Serving Sussex County, this organization offers free support groups and professionally led programs to help individuals and caregivers navigate the emotional challenges of cancer. The For Good Grant will fund facilitator fees for licensed mental health professionals who lead these critical support groups.

Taylor Bank presents a For Good Grant to Kate Antisavage (left), Southern DE Program Manager for Cancer Support Community DE.

To learn more about the For Good Fund or to open a For Good Checking account, visit TaylorBank.com/forgood.

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has twelve full-service banking locations and one loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Accomack County and Northampton County, Virginia and Sussex County, Delaware.

