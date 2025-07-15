Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Mohawk Impact Report Highlights Progress

CALHOUN, Georgia, July 15, 2025, which highlights progress toward the Company's sustainability goals, new environmentally friendly residential and commercial products, and activities that benefit the Company's people and communities as well as the planet.

"At Mohawk, we invest in what works-solutions that reduce our environmental impact, strengthen our business and benefit our customers," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lorberbaum. "We engineer our products to reduce carbon emissions, increase recycled content, achieve circular design and extend their useful life. Our mission is to deliver eco-friendly products that captivate and inspire architects, designers, builders and, of course, consumers."

As the world's largest flooring company, Mohawk offers a comprehensive portfolio of residential and commercial products marketed in approximately 180 countries. These include a broad selection of sustainable products in ceramic tile, carpet, resilient, laminate and wood, as well as panels and insulation materials.

"For our customers, this report details the impact of our people, products and processes," said Chief Sustainability Officer Malisa Maynard. "We showcase initiatives that demonstrate our sustainability leadership along with the data used to measure our progress. The impact report spotlights our global team and their actions to improve the world we all share. I am proud of their important work."

Highlights of Mohawk's 2024 impact report include:

SUSTAINABLE PRODUCT LEADERSHIP

Products reflecting Mohawk's sustainable leadership include SolidTech ® R, a high performance waterproof, PVC-free flooring alternative made with recycled, single-use plastics and natural stone; biophilic-inspired Mohawk Group carpet tile collections that provide a 5% additional carbon offset beyond its emissions; PETPremier ® carpet for active homes with up to 63 recycled plastic bottles in each square yard; and beautiful North American ceramic tile collections, 99%+ of which contain recycled content.



CARBON REDUCTION & RESOURCE CONSERVATION

In 2024, Mohawk exceeded its Scope 1, 2 and biogenic emissions intensity goal with a reduction of 30% from its 2010 baseline, leading to recognition as one of America's climate leaders.



Last year, Mohawk increased its renewable energy consumption by 117%, with a 53% increase in solar energy generated through rooftop panels.



Mohawk's 2024 global water withdrawal intensity improved 45% from its 2010 baseline, reflecting millions of gallons of wastewater reused in or eliminated from manufacturing processes, particularly in its global ceramic tile operations.



HIGH PERFORMANCE WORKFORCE

Among Mohawk's 41,900 associates around the world, 10.5% have worked with the Company for 25 or more years, contributing to Mohawk's recognition as one of America's top large employers.



Through safety initiatives and employee engagement, Mohawk's global recordable incident rate has dropped approximately 35% compared to its 2010 baseline.



To read Mohawk's complete 2024 impact report, please visit here.

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is a leading global flooring manufacturer, providing products that enhance residential and commercial spaces in approximately 180 countries. During the past two decades, we have expanded the Company's operational footprint with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, South America, Oceania and Asia. Our vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex.

Contact: Robert Webb - robert_webb@mohawkind.com