Dienstag, 15.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 19:38 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

60+ New Animatronics Hit the Market at HalloweenCostumes.com

HalloweenCostumes.com Drops 60+ New Animatronics for 2025, Featuring Budget-Friendly "Scream Savers" and Licensed Fan-Favorite Franchises

NORTH MANKATO, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Just when you thought it was safe, HalloweenCostumes.com is back with its biggest launch ever of animatronics for 2025, arriving in time for the Halloween season.

New Animatronics at HalloweenCostumes.com

New Animatronics at HalloweenCostumes.com
New Animatronics

This massive launch brings over 30 brand-new animatronics, over 15 returning fan favorites, and a huge lineup of budget-friendly "Scream Savers." In total, Halloween fans and haunt owners can look forward to more than 75 new items this season, making it the biggest animatronic launch the industry has ever seen.

The lineup includes officially licensed props from Ghostbusters, It,Stranger Things, and other fan-favorite franchises, each designed with terrifying motion and sound to bring Halloween displays to the next level.

New-to-the-Market Animatronics

These exclusive debuts are ready to become the centerpiece of any haunt or Halloween display:

  • Celeste the Restless Ghost Harp

  • Area 51 Roswell Alien

  • Ghostbusters Terror Dog

  • Lock, Shock, and Barrel

  • 10ft Mothman

  • Arty the Clown

  • Spikey Killer Klowns from Outer Space

  • Rudy Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Additional highlights include:

  • 25ft and 8ft Pennywise Inflatables

  • Life-Size Animated Beetlejuice with 2 Outfits

  • Beetlejuice Barbara and Adam

  • Alien Clean Up Crew

  • Torture Box Man

  • Leggs the Giant Yard Spider

  • Eyeball Monster

  • Swiping Scully the Seated Scarecrow

  • Giant Inflatable Pumpkin

With the Halloween season approaching, HalloweenCostumes.com continues to expand its industry-leading selection of animatronics and decorations, delivering extraordinary designs to haunted attractions, home haunters, and collectors nationwide.

To view the full lineup of new animatronics and Halloween décor, visit the Halloween Decorations 2025 Collection.

Contact Information

Allison Davis
PR Specialist
pr@fun.com

.

SOURCE: HalloweenCostumes.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/60-new-animatronics-hit-the-market-at-halloweencostumes.com-1048453

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
