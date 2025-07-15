60+ New Animatronics Hit the Market at HalloweenCostumes.com

HalloweenCostumes.com Drops 60+ New Animatronics for 2025, Featuring Budget-Friendly "Scream Savers" and Licensed Fan-Favorite Franchises
NORTH MANKATO, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Just when you thought it was safe, HalloweenCostumes.com is back with its biggest launch ever of animatronics for 2025, arriving in time for the Halloween season.
New Animatronics
This massive launch brings over 30 brand-new animatronics, over 15 returning fan favorites, and a huge lineup of budget-friendly "Scream Savers." In total, Halloween fans and haunt owners can look forward to more than 75 new items this season, making it the biggest animatronic launch the industry has ever seen.
The lineup includes officially licensed props from Ghostbusters, It,Stranger Things, and other fan-favorite franchises, each designed with terrifying motion and sound to bring Halloween displays to the next level.
New-to-the-Market Animatronics
These exclusive debuts are ready to become the centerpiece of any haunt or Halloween display:
Celeste the Restless Ghost Harp
Area 51 Roswell Alien
Ghostbusters Terror Dog
Lock, Shock, and Barrel
10ft Mothman
Arty the Clown
Spikey Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Rudy Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Additional highlights include:
25ft and 8ft Pennywise Inflatables
Life-Size Animated Beetlejuice with 2 Outfits
Beetlejuice Barbara and Adam
Alien Clean Up Crew
Torture Box Man
Leggs the Giant Yard Spider
Eyeball Monster
Swiping Scully the Seated Scarecrow
Giant Inflatable Pumpkin
With the Halloween season approaching, HalloweenCostumes.com continues to expand its industry-leading selection of animatronics and decorations, delivering extraordinary designs to haunted attractions, home haunters, and collectors nationwide.
To view the full lineup of new animatronics and Halloween décor, visit the Halloween Decorations 2025 Collection.
Contact Information
Allison Davis
PR Specialist
pr@fun.com
SOURCE: HalloweenCostumes.com
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/60-new-animatronics-hit-the-market-at-halloweencostumes.com-1048453