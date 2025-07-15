Vensure Employer Solutions Named to Selling Power Magazine's 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2025 List

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2025 list.

Selling Power's research team utilizes a comprehensive proprietary application process where they gather data across five key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes and supporting sales teams.

"This achievement is a direct reflection of our world-class sales team, including their exceptional talent, relentless drive, and the extensive training we invest in to sharpen their skills," said Phil Urso, Chief Sales Officer for VensureHR. "Backed by outstanding HR solutions tailored for small and midsized businesses nationwide, our team continues to set the standard for excellence. We're proud of the culture of growth and success we've built, and we look forward to welcoming more top performers who want to be part of this incredible journey."

More than 200 companies were analyzed in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research that Selling Power continues to revise and refine each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from small to enterprise.

"In the tumultuous business environment of 2025, the 60 Best Companies to Sell For have demonstrated remarkable success and growth by elevating their sales teams to new heights," said Gerhard Gschwandtner, Selling Power publisher and founder. "These companies have invested in comprehensive training programs, cutting-edge tools, and supportive work environments that empower their sales professionals to excel. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration, they have set a high standard in the competitive world of sales."

You can view the full list of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2025 here: https://www.sellingpower.com/lists/2025/60-best-companies-to-sell-for/

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. They have also created The Sales 3.0® AI Powered Masterclass program, the perfect pathway to achieving personal professional growth and organizational revenue optimization.

