Hi Marley and Ohio Mutual Insurance Group Selected for PropertyCasualty360's 2025 Insurance Luminaries Recognition

The two companies partnered to design a solution that simplifies first notice of loss intake while balancing automation with empathy

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for the P&C insurance industry, and Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, a highly-rated insurer providing insurance solutions since 1901 and currently operating in eight states, have been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2025 in the category of Technology Innovation for their partnership in developing Hi Marley's Conversational FNOL.

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2025 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"Insurance is a complex and intricate industry with what seems like a million moving parts," says Editor in Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "That's why my team and I enjoy hosting the annual PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries honor. This professional recognition program allows us the chance to spotlight companies, organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals that truly make a difference in insurance. These honorees pay homage to the industry's critical mission to make insureds whole after a major loss while powering forward with fresh ideas and modern tools for tackling today's challenging business conditions."

The first notice of loss (FNOL) sets the tone for the entire claim lifecycle, with research indicating that 68% of policyholders' overall satisfaction hinges on this initial interaction. Recognizing the limitations of traditional intake channels where calls are inefficient and digital forms restrictive, Hi Marley invited Ohio Mutual Insurance Group in 2023 to be a design partner in developing Conversational FNOL. The solution simplifies first notice of loss (FNOL) by allowing policyholders to file their claim at their convenience, leveraging an omnichannel experience that combines voice and text and uses responsible AI to gather critical information. Carriers are able to dramatically increase their automated intake percentage beyond what they are able to achieve with traditional digital solutions, and at the same time delight the policyholder with the industry's first end-to-end claim conversation.

Early results from Ohio Mutual demonstrated significant impact on customer experience, including:

Over 15% customer adoption without any marketing or promotion, significantly reducing carrier costs through call deflection.

Around 64% of claims have photos attached, providing critical details and support for triaging.

More than 90% of customers reported the process was easy.

"This design partnership with Hi Marley quickly proved to be a big win for our members. Adoption exceeded our expectations, and we are now even better positioned to handle claims seamlessly and empathetically from that initial FNOL," said Kate Dodson, Senior Project Manager at Ohio Mutual Insurance Group.

"The insurance industry has complex challenges that cannot be solved in siloes, which is why we partner with companies like Ohio Mutual and other members of the ecosystem to accelerate problem-solving for carriers and their customers," said Alex Burgess, Principal Industry Strategist at Hi Marley. "We are honored to be recognized by PropertyCasualty360 for the second year in a row for another collaborative-effort innovation."

Last year, Hi Marley was named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries 2024 alongside Plymouth Rock Assurance and Copart for their partnership in developing Hi Marley's Total Loss Assist, a first-of-its-kind solution that streamlines and accelerates the auto total loss claims process, reducing carrier touchpoints and significantly boosting customer satisfaction.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving carriers money and time while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching, and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use, and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

About Ohio Mutual Insurance Group

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1901 and based in Bucyrus, OH, partners with more than 500 independent agencies to distribute quality property and casualty insurance products throughout Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Ohio Mutual has maintained a rating of "A / Stable" from A.M. Best Co. for 32 consecutive years, and has been named to the Ward's 50 nine times since 2009. Additional company information is available at www.omig.com.

