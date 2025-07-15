Pressat: Journalists are Officially the Biggest Coffee Addicts

Here are the professions that drink the most coffee. Journalists are once again officially the biggest addicts

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Journalists and media staff top the list of coffee consumers, averaging an impressive 3.62 cups per day, according to a new survey of 20,000 workers across multiple professions.

Close behind are healthcare workers-including doctors and nurses-who reported drinking 3.60 cups per day on average, reflecting the demanding nature of their shifts and the long hours they endure. Police officers came next, with an average of 2.52 cups a day, followed by drivers (2.50) and company executives (2.40).

The data, collected as part of Pressat's second annual workplace survey, sheds light on the professions most dependent on caffeine to power through the workweek. IT support staff also ranked highly, consuming an average of 2.39 cups per day.

At the other end of the scale, electricians, marketers, and advertising professionals reported significantly lower consumption rates, averaging around 1.3 cups a day or less. Plumbers and telesales workers also reported modest caffeine intake, at about 1.28 and 1.23 cups respectively.

A strong cup of coffee in the morning helps millions of people start their day. If you can't function without one, you're not alone. Across all professions, 20.32% of respondents said they feel a significant effect when they skip their usual coffee intake.

Could it be that the top drinkers in this year's survey consumed more caffeine due to the high-pressure, thinly stretched nature of their roles? Many of these professions have also been heavily affected by external factors over the past few years.

"This is the second survey we've carried out to analyse and identify the professions that consume the most coffee. Journalists ranked the highest previously, with healthcare workers rising from fifth to second place. The results were not surprising, especially considering the coronavirus outbreak and NHS budget cuts. We fully expected those working on the frontline-such as doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff-to top the list, but journalists are still the kings and queens of coffee drinkers, trembling with caffeine in first place," said Max Forrest at Pressat .

Although journalists and media staff drink the most coffee per day, marketing professionals spend the most on it, with an average weekly spend of €13.27. They're followed closely by advertising professionals (€12.98), electricians (€12.96), police officers (€12.88), plumbers and trade workers (€12.82), company executives (€12.72), and journalists/media staff (€12.66).

The professions most likely to prefer plant-based milk-such as oat milk-in their coffee include police officers (21.99%), company executives (21.98%), and plumbers or trade workers (20.93%). Teachers (20.25%) and retail staff (20.24%) also showed a strong inclination toward non-dairy options. This shift suggests that plant-based alternatives are no longer confined to traditionally health-conscious or creative industries, but are gaining traction across a wide spectrum of professions, possibly reflecting broader dietary trends and increasing awareness of environmental and health considerations.

Everyone is affected by caffeine in different ways. Many are highly sensitive to its stimulating and cognitive effects and must adjust their intake accordingly.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers 400 milligrams of caffeine per day to be generally safe for most people-that's about four or five cups of coffee. The European Food Safety Authority has reached similar conclusions, with the exception of a lower recommended limit for pregnant women.

Survey methodology:

This survey was conducted online by the UK's leading press release distribution service Pressat among 20,000 workers (those employed full-time, freelancers, business owners and the self-employed, aged 18 and over) between January and March 2025

Press Contact:

Alison Lancaster

Alison.Lancaster@pressat.co.uk

SOURCE: Pressat

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/journalists-are-officially-the-biggest-coffee-addicts-1049040