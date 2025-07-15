4biddenknowledege Inc.: 4Biddenknowledge Announces Investment Opportunity: Participate in Private Offering Under Rule 506

Concurrently Announces Strategic Partnership with Publicly Traded Sibannac

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / 4Biddenknowledge, a leader in streaming entertainment and educational media company operating a global streaming TV platform that focuses on "alternative conscious content, today announced that the company has launched via a private placement offering under Rule 506 (c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933 financing for accredited investors.

If you are an accredited investor and want to learn more, review the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) and other offering documents. These materials provide details about the offering, the company, and associated risks.

To request access to the offering documents and verify your accredited investor status, visit https://form.jotform.com/251607067334657.

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC), A trailblazer in next generation wellness innovation and global lifestyle experiences, announced a strategic partnership with 4Biddenknowledge. This partnership positions both companies for accelerated growth impact, leveraging their complementary expertise and shared vision.

The companies are presently formulating an acquisition by Sibannac, resulting in an equity stake in 4Biddenknowledge, aligning the two companies for long-term success. Under the current plan, Sibbanac will ultimately spin-off the acquired assets into a new entity on NASDAQ, marking a major milestone for 4Biddenknowledge's future in the public markets.

As part of the collaboration, Sibannac will invest directly into 4Biddenknowledge, co-develop a series of transformational retreats and tours to ancient sites, exploring humanity's most profound mysteries, and leverage Billy Carson's approximately ten million followers across social media platforms.

"The road to a public offering is an arduous one," stated Billy Carson, Founder & President of 4Biddenknowledge. David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac, and I could not have found more serendipitous corporate cultures and core beliefs. We are builders of awakenings, consciousness, and enlightenment.

It is my sincere hope that the value of this transaction brings for our shareholders will be long-lasting and transformational. The Regulation D 506(c), I envision, will be our last private offering as we enter the public markets," Carson concluded.

About 4Biddenknowledge:

4Biddenknowledge, founded by Billy Carson in 2017, is a media and entertainment company focused on providing alternative perspectives on history, science, and spirituality. Its core offerings include:

4Biddenknowledge TV: A streaming network with educational and informational content on topics such as ancient civilizations, esoteric wisdom, metaphysics, quantum physics, and spiritual inspiration. It is available on various platforms like Apple TV , Roku , Amazon Fire TV , iOS , Android, and the web.

Book Publishing: 4Biddenknowledge also operates a book publishing company, with Billy Carson as the best-selling author of titles like " The Compendium of the Emerald Tablets " and " Woke Doesn't Mean Broke ".

Other Ventures: The company also engages in activities like organizing live events, tours to historical sites, and offers a mentoring program for entrepreneurs called the Billi's Club.

4Biddenknowledge positions itself as a leader in "awakening" its viewers through the consciousness media space by providing content that challenges mainstream narratives with evidence-based alternatives and offering tools for personal transformation.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of 4biddenknowledge. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations therefore are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, many are which are the company's ability to control.

Contact Information:

Cynthia DeMonte (Investors@4biddenknowledge.com)

David Mersky (media@snncinc.com)

