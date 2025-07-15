Stillwater, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Oklahoma State University has launched a new prestigious scholarship program with generous support from several Cowboy alumni. In collaboration with President Jim Hess, 12 alumni families have joined together to launch the Horizon Scholars program, which will create a unique educational experience and provide renewable, four-year support for incoming first-time freshmen.

The distinctive program aims to attract and develop students who exemplify the Cowboy Code and demonstrate a well-rounded combination of academic and leadership potential, curiosity, ambition and a strong work ethic. The program will have a tailored curriculum that prepares students with practical and relevant experiences and will include stipends for internships and study abroad as well as mentorship opportunities with scholarship donors and Dr. Hess.

The program offers substantial benefits to its scholars, including:

$7,500 per year scholarship for four years

$5,000 one-time award toward a study abroad experience

$5,000 one-time internship or work experience stipend

In-state tuition for all students outside of Oklahoma

Personalized connections with scholarship donors, including mentorship, networking and professional development

Ability to combine with other aid packages to ensure comprehensive support for students

Starting with fall 2026 enrollment, admitted freshmen will be eligible to apply for OSU's Horizon Scholars program and will be invited to submit additional materials, including a video essay. The Horizon Scholars application deadline is Nov. 1.

More information about the program and application process is available at: https://bit.ly/HorizonScholars

Hess said the Horizon Scholars program celebrates the generosity of the Cowboy family and honors the investment of the hardworking, successful donors who made it happen.

"These incredible families are not only helping the next generation, but they're also leading by example and demonstrating what a strong work ethic combined with an OSU degree can accomplish," Hess said. "We know students will be inspired by these donors and will be encouraged to challenge themselves while they're here. Hard work and paying it forward are what make our alums so special, and these students will begin their journey to join them."

OSU alumni Bryan and Jessica Begley were among the group of donors who helped shape and invest in the program. The couple, who graduated from OSU in 1994 and 1995, respectively, said they were inspired by their own time as students in Stillwater.

"We are confident that the Horizon Scholars program will attract terrific students and prepare them to compete with the best of the best in any career path," Bryan Begley said. "We think these students will quickly become highly sought after by the top employers and graduate programs. Jessica and I are honored and excited to invest in these future leaders."

Alumnus Joe Eastin and his wife, Monica, were eager to contribute to this opportunity for incoming freshmen for the 2026-27 academic year and provide access to world-class resources through the Eastin Center for Career Readiness at OSU.

"It is an honor to be a part of the new scholarship program to help students who embody the Cowboy Code continue to develop into future leaders," said Joe Eastin, executive chairman and board chair at ISN Software Corporation. "Monica and I look forward to congratulating the 2026 inaugural recipients of the Horizon Scholars Program and are excited for them to begin their OSU journey."

Horizon Scholars, regardless of their chosen major, will participate in a rigorous, interdisciplinary foundational curriculum rooted in humanities, social sciences and STEM. The core curriculum will also include intensive reading and writing and special seminars and classes focused on current events and topics. The program's objective is to create well-rounded, well-read leaders who can think critically, creatively and independently. Additional support for scholars includes targeted leadership development programming, specialized career training through the Eastin Center for Career Readiness, study abroad programming to expand global mindsets, and campus involvement requirements to enhance leadership roles and campus experiences.

"OSU has long combined the best of both worlds in higher education: a large research university where students can study almost anything they want, and a family atmosphere in which students find small communities that make the university feel like a home," said Dr. Chris Francisco, senior vice provost for academic affairs. "Through the generosity of our donors, the Horizon Scholars will have access to a premier academic experience in a small community of hard-working students, where they will make lifelong connections with faculty, mentors and fellow future leaders."

With a vision to impact 400 students annually, the OSU Foundation and initial donor group hope to attract investments from up to 20 donor families before the first cohort of scholars arrive on campus in Fall 2026.

"These families are leading by example and showing the entire Cowboy family the power of generosity. We are incredibly grateful," said Blaire Atkinson, OSU Foundation president. "Our ultimate, long-term vision is that every student at Oklahoma State is connected through a donor-funded four-year scholarship, and we hope others will join us in making this happen."

OSU and the OSU Foundation are actively engaging additional alumni and friends who are passionate about elevating the institution through student support. For more information about supporting scholarships at OSU, please contact the OSU Foundation at 800-622-4678 or visit OSUgiving.com.

Successful OSU Graduates Pay It Forward to the Next Generation

The cohort of Horizon Scholar donors are all hard-working, resilient and entrepreneurial alumni who represent the best of OSU. Each of the following 12 alumni families has had remarkable success leading high-impact organizations while adhering to the Cowboy Code. They're giving back to the next generation, because that's what Cowboys do. And they're challenging fellow OSU alumni to do the same.

Monica and Joe Eastin ('92 Business Administration); Dallas

Jessica ('95 Family Relations and Child Development) and Bryan Begley ('94 Mechanical Engineering); Southlake, Texas

Jennifer ('81 Finance) and Mark Allen ('81 Finance); Charleston, South Carolina

Gina ('79 Elementary Education) and Tucker Bridwell; Abilene, Texas

Angie ('93 Middle School Mathematics) and Brian Callahan ('94 Accounting); Dallas

Julie ('99 Management Information Systems, '00 MBA) and Claude Connelly; Dallas

Helen Hodges ('79 Accounting); San Diego

Shelly ('88 Business Administration) and Gant Lambertz; Oklahoma City

Janet McGehee and Bryan Close ('66 Hotel and Restaurant Administration); Tulsa, Oklahoma

Gail ('80 Home Economics Education and Clothing & Textile Design) and Rick Muncrief ('80 Petroleum Engineering Technology); Edmond, Oklahoma

Ann ('87 Chemical Engineering) and Bill Oglesby ('89 Finance); Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Jamie ('98 Management Information Systems) and Darton Zink ('94 Accounting); Tulsa, Oklahoma

DONOR PHOTOS & INFO: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_anG9SvkARXopbafjgjH-V7YIBrvtAc4

ABOUT THE OSU FOUNDATION: The Oklahoma State University Foundation serves as the private fundraising organization for OSU, as designated by the OSU Regents. Its mission is to unite donor passions with university priorities to elevate the impact of OSU.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY: Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant university that prepares students for success. OSU has more than 35,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 26,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 127 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 290,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.

