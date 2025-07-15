Fragrance Creators Association: Fragrance Creators Announces the Congressional Fragrance Caucus is Recertified for the 119th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Fragrance Creators Association is pleased to announce the recertification of the Congressional Fragrance Caucus for the 119th Congress. Since its inception in 2018, the bipartisan Caucus has served as a strong voice on issues impacting the fragrance value chain and has worked to advance innovation and safety for the industry and the consumers it serves. The Caucus will once again be co-chaired by Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) and Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ).

"I'm honored to be a returning member of the Congressional Fragrance Caucus and to serve as a Co-Chair again in the 119th Congress," said Congressman Loudermilk. "This billion-dollar industry supports thousands of American jobs and is a global economic force, yet its foundation is built upon small business ideals that foster innovation. Serving on this bi-partisan caucus will allow me to help strengthen the working relationship between the industry, its regulators, and Congress, in a way that will benefit all Americans."

"The fragrance industry is an important economic presence in New Jersey, employing thousands of people and producing innovative materials used in products that people enjoy around the world. I am delighted to continue to lead this bipartisan group on Capitol Hill," said Congresswoman Watson Coleman.

During the 119th Congress, the Congressional Fragrance Caucus will focus on supporting EPA's advancement toward approving newer, better chemistries - an effort FCA is leading for the fragrance sector and pioneering for the chemical industry at-large - implementing the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act, and fostering a policy landscape that rewards responsible business practices.

United in their support for the fragrance industry - which contributes tens of billions of dollars annually to GDP and supports hundreds of thousands of U.S.-based jobs, Caucus members are committed to ensuring the industry's continued creativity and growth.

"We are deeply appreciative of Congressman Loudermilk and Congresswoman Watson Coleman for their steadfast leadership of the Congressional Fragrance Caucus and for serving as strong advocates for the fragrance value chain on Capitol Hill," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators Association. "The Caucus provides our members with access to bipartisan leaders in Congress and a powerful platform to help our industry advance more good for people, perfume, and the planet."

About Fragrance Creators Association:

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

