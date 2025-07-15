BCC Research LLC: Global Influenza Market Surges Amid Diagnostic Innovation

"Rise in Influenza Cases Drives Demand for Rapid Diagnostics and Molecular Testing Solutions, Fueling Innovation and Growth Across the Global Influenza Market"

BOSTON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "The Global Influenza Market" is expected to grow from $9.0 billion in 2024 to $12.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report offers a well-rounded analysis of the global influenza market, covering both historical and current trends. It examines the disease burden, vaccine coverage, and market dynamics across the major regions of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The market is segmented into vaccines (inactivated and live-attenuated), therapeutics, and diagnostics (rapid and conventional tests). It also highlights leading products, clinical trials, new approvals, and emerging technologies. Additionally, the report profiles major companies and outlines their strategies, while providing growth forecasts and opportunities for each product segment in major regions.

This report is particularly relevant today because public health systems and healthcare providers need to prepare for a potential rise in influenza cases. It helps forecast how many people could need to seek medical care, what quantity of drugs or vaccines will be needed, and which resources such as hospital beds or antivirals might be stretched. For pharmaceutical companies, the report is crucial for identifying areas with strong demand and adjusting their production or distribution strategies accordingly to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of flu vaccines and treatments.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Faster Testing Technologies: New rapid tests and molecular tools help detect flu viruses quickly and accurately. This allows doctors to treat patients sooner and helps prevent the spread of the virus, boosting demand for diagnostics.

Government Support: Governments are funding research and speeding up approvals for new flu treatments and tests. This support encourages innovation and helps bring new products to market faster.

More Vaccine Awareness: People are more aware of the importance of flu shots, especially after recent global health events. Public campaigns and easier access to vaccines have led to higher vaccination rates.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $8.4 billion Market size forecast $12.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.2% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Vaccines, Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Region Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (includes South America, and the Middle East and Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, China, Australia, Market drivers • Development of rapid tests and molecular technologies. • Government support and funding for novel therapies and diagnosis. • Rising public awareness of the need for flu vaccines.

Interesting facts:

GSK Begins Early Flu Vaccine Distribution: Ahead of the 2024-2025 flu season, GSK plc has started shipping its trivalent influenza vaccines across the U.S. This rollout follows the FDA's approval of the lot release and licensing, ensuring timely availability at pharmacies and healthcare facilities.

Sanofi's Dual Vaccine Candidates Fast-Tracked: In December 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to two of Sanofi's combination vaccine candidates designed to protect individuals 50 and older from influenza and COVID-19. These candidates merge two already approved vaccines, each proven effective and well-tolerated in clinical trials.

FluMist, the First Self-Administered Flu Vaccine Approved in the U.S.: In a groundbreaking move, the FDA approved FluMist in 2024 as the only self-administered influenza vaccine available in the U.S. Adults up to age 49 can now use this needle-free nasal spray on their own, while parents or caregivers can administer it to children 2 to 17. The approval was based on a comprehensive submission, including a usability study confirming that adults could safely administer the vaccine to themselves or others within the eligible age range.

Emerging startups

Ansun BioPharma

Virolock Technologies

Vaxart

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

-The global influenza market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $12.8 billion by the end of 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2029. What factors are driving the growth of the market?

- Factors that are driving the market's growth are the development of rapid tests and molecular technologies, government support and funding for novel therapies and diagnosis, and rising public awareness about flu vaccines. Which market segments are covered in the report?

- The market size for influenza is categorized into three product segments: Vaccines, Therapeutics, and Diagnostics. Vaccines are further segmented into inactivated vaccines and live-attenuated vaccines. The diagnostics, market is divided into rapid tests and conventional lab tests. Which product segment will be dominant through 2029?

- Vaccines will be the dominant market segment through 2029. Which region has the highest market share?

-The North American market for influenza was valued at $4.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $6.3 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

ABBOTT

ASTRAZENECA

BECTON DICKINSON

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CSL

DAIICHI SANKYO CO. LTD.

DANAHER CORP.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GSK PLC.

HOLOGIC INC.

QUIDELORTHO CORP.

SANOFI

SEKISUI DIAGNOSTICS

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

VIATRIS INC.

