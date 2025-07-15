Foreclosure Action Halted in Queens-Petroff Amshen LLP Secures Legal Victory

A recent ruling by the Supreme Court of Queens County has resulted in a clear win for consumer protection and legal accountability. A financial institution's attempt to foreclose on a residential property was denied, and the court awarded $60,327.50 in attorneys' fees to Petroff Amshen LLP, the firm that represented the property owner in the case.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / This decision emphasizes the legal rights of homeowners to not only defend their properties but to recover reasonable costs when a foreclosure action lacks merit.

Court Upholds Legal Defense and Fair Compensation

At the heart of the ruling is New York Real Property Law § 282, which allows prevailing defendants in foreclosure actions to recover legal fees incurred in their defense. This law is designed to protect homeowners from undue financial burdens when a lender initiates litigation that ultimately fails.

The financial institution had initiated a foreclosure lawsuit despite having limited grounds to support its claim. After extensive litigation, the court sided with the homeowner and ordered that the financial entity pay the legal fees associated with defending the case.

"A foreclosure defense should not come at the cost of a financial setback," said Serge F. Petroff, founding Partner of Petroff Amshen LLP. "Our role is not only to stop the foreclosure but also to ensure that our clients aren't penalized for standing up for their rights."

Detailed Hearing Leads to Fee Award

On February 25, 2025, the court conducted a hearing to determine the appropriate legal fee award. Petroff Amshen LLP submitted complete billing records, case documentation, and testimony justifying the fees requested. The financial institution chose not to present any evidence in opposition. The court reviewed the records and awarded $60,327.50-acknowledging the quality and necessity of the legal work performed.

Foreclosure Defense Attorneys Committed to Homeowner Rights

This case reinforces the critical role of Foreclosure Defense Attorneys in protecting not just property-but due process. Petroff Amshen LLP approached the case with detailed preparation and strong procedural arguments that ultimately helped preserve ownership and secure financial reimbursement.

"When banks pursue foreclosure without a solid legal foundation, homeowners shouldn't be left with the bill," added Petroff. "This ruling sends a clear message: litigation must be responsible-and lenders must be accountable."

A Broader Impact on Foreclosure Litigation

The implications of this case go beyond the individual outcome. It sets a precedent for other homeowners who may face unsupported foreclosure actions. It also reminds financial institutions that poorly documented or misapplied foreclosure efforts may not only fail, but result in direct financial liability.

Petroff Amshen LLP has long maintained that borrowers deserve both legal protection and financial fairness in mortgage disputes. This case demonstrates that recovery is not only possible-it's enforceable.

Trusted Advocacy Across New York and New Jersey

With a strong track record in foreclosure defense, consumer credit litigation, and identity theft cases, Petroff Amshen LLP continues to represent homeowners in high-stakes financial matters. The firm combines strategic legal action with an unwavering commitment to justice and client well-being.

