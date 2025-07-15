New Mexico Chile Association: New Mexico's Chile Luminaries

New Mexico Certified Chile, grown by hands that know the land

SOCORRO, NM / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / In New Mexico, the weather is constantly changing, markets rise and fall, but one thing remains the same: New Mexico Certified Chile farmers keep showing up, putting in the work and ensuring New Mexico Certified Chile is on tables across the world.

"Chile has been a proud tradition in New Mexico for many generations. When they choose certified chile they support your hard-working farmer, their families, your state, your country and especially your people," said New Mexico Chile Association Board Member Tommy Rosales of Rosales Farms/Produce. "Certified farmers go the extra mile, investing additional time and resources to ensure their chile is healthy, while also advocating for their industry through political engagement."

Rosales is part of a chile farming family that has owned a farm in Lemitar and a farm in Escondida, New Mexico for over 55 years. Rosales Farms has won numerous "Best Green" and "Best Red" awards - more than any other New Mexico grower - at the annual Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off.

"My family doesn't quit when times are hard, they keep pushing forward and take what's in stride," Rosales said. "Some pride in what was started for us many years ago. The rewards of what we have done in past years keep us going."

Chile farming is no simple feat for farmers across New Mexico. Seasons shift erratically, longstanding labor pools are thinned, and market pressure drives costs up and margins down. Like a sailor in uncertain seas, farmers are constantly adjusting their sails, bearing the storm and righting their ships.

"New Mexico is in a drought, believe it or not, even though there are areas of flooding in the state," Rosales said. "This area of the Rio Grande Valley is running low on water supply from the North. Water is more precious than gold to a farmer in this type of area."

Rosales said there has been a decline in field labor in his farming area, affecting not only chile fields but other crops as well.

In 2023, New Mexico chile farmers produced 46,750 tons of chile, a 15% drop compared to the 55,250 tons harvested the year before, according to the Department of Agriculture's Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service and the USDA in cooperation with NMDA. In 2023, all green chile yield was 9 tons per acre and all red chile yield was 1.4 tons per acre.

Through all the struggles, New Mexico Certified Chile farmers remain committed to the crop. Every spring, seeds go into the ground. Every summer, rows are weeded. Every fall, flames amplify the freshly harvested chile in roadside roasters.

"Not just anyone can be a farmer, chile is a pass or fail crop, there are no redoes until the next year," Rosales said. "We still do it as a family, we are all out together planting putting the seed in, talking about the future and always talking about winning the lottery to buy bigger tractors and more land."

Over the years, farmers had to adapt to ever-changing conditions. By using new irrigation techniques, rotating crops, or getting creative with distribution, farmers are creatively keeping their craft on track. Others rely on tradition, growing the same varieties their grandparents once did and using the same techniques. Both methods have their tribulations and successes.

The farmers behind the chile capital of the world are quiet heroes, working long hours in hot fields. Buying New Mexico Certified Chile isn't just about flavor; it's about supporting the people who make it possible and the communities they serve. It helps farmers like Tommy continue to bring authentic New Mexico chile to tables across the state and beyond.

"The only way to get a ripe good-tasting chile is by hand and by people who are willing to work out in the field and at times in extreme heat," Rosales said.

Look for it, ask for it, love it. To learn more or join the cause, visit newmexicochile.org.

