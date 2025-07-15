Anzeige
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036
Tradegate
15.07.25 | 19:29
30,785 Euro
-0,39 % -0,120
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Investor Conference Participation

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation i8n the following investor conferences in the third quarter of 2025:

  • Mizuho Industrials Conference on August 13th in New York, NY

  • Berenberg Food Ingredients and Chemicals Conference on September 10th in London, UK.

  • RBC Industrials Conference on September 17th in New York, NY.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Joan Tong, CFA 863-640-0826

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

joan.tong@mosaicco.com

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4282

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



