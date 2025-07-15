Lightwave Logic, Inc. Announces Perkinamine Polymer Reliability Breakthrough - Passes Telcordia 85/85 Test & Develops Enhanced Moisture & Oxygen Resistance via Fourth-Generation Encapsulation Technology

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance electro-optic (EO) polymer materials, today announced that its latest-generation Perkinamine polymer has successfully passed the rigorous Telcordia GR-468 85/85 environmental stress test (85?°C at 85?% relative humidity), validating its long-term reliability under harsh environmental conditions. The results confirm that Lightwave Logic's EO polymer materials can maintain performance over time, meeting key industry requirements for deployment in telecom and datacom infrastructure.

Expanded 85/85 Test Results:

Sample selection: Thin-film devices with second-generation proprietary encapsulation barrier

Stress conditions: 85?°C and 85?% relative humidity for 1,000 hours

Performance: Change in absorbance measurements showed only 1.6% average loss after 1,000 hours

Pass rate: More than 11 samples exceeded Telcordia GR-468 requirements by a wide margin

These results highlight robust protection against moisture and oxygen, enabled by Lightwave Logic's proprietary encapsulation technology.

In addition, the company's process development team has achieved a significant breakthrough with its fourth-generation atomic layer deposition (ALD) encapsulation material, recently demonstrating an oxygen transmission rate (OTR) of 1.4 ×?10?6?g/m²/day-approaching the measurement limit of state-of-the-art OTR instrumentation. This performance far exceeds the "gold-box" standard of 7 ×?10?6?g/m²/day for lifetime reliability.

Lightwave Logic is preparing this fourth-generation encapsulation material for its next-release back-end-of-line (BEOL) Process Design Kit (PDK) for integration into silicon photonics foundries.

"Achieving full Telcordia 85/85 certification and improving barrier performance by two orders of magnitude are watershed achievements for our platform," said Yves LeMaitre, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "Similar to the trajectory of Organic LEDs, electro-optic polymers are demonstrating that they now meet the reliability requirements for deployment in real-world applications-including AI factory scale-out and hyperscalers front-end networking."

This milestone builds upon Lightwave Logic's prior achievements, including industry-leading EO polymer performance and strategic partnerships with foundries for scalable device manufacturing, and is a critical component of Stage 1 and 2 design win process with companies actively engaged in the Company's commercial pipeline.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:?LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding polymer performance, manufacturing readiness, and potential real-world applications. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify such statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including technical and manufacturing challenges, reliance on third-party foundries, delays in qualification, funding constraints, market competition, regulatory changes, and other risks described in Lightwave Logic's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

