Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 22:26 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. Announces Perkinamine Polymer Reliability Breakthrough - Passes Telcordia 85/85 Test & Develops Enhanced Moisture & Oxygen Resistance via Fourth-Generation Encapsulation Technology

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance electro-optic (EO) polymer materials, today announced that its latest-generation Perkinamine polymer has successfully passed the rigorous Telcordia GR-468 85/85 environmental stress test (85?°C at 85?% relative humidity), validating its long-term reliability under harsh environmental conditions. The results confirm that Lightwave Logic's EO polymer materials can maintain performance over time, meeting key industry requirements for deployment in telecom and datacom infrastructure.

Expanded 85/85 Test Results:

  • Sample selection: Thin-film devices with second-generation proprietary encapsulation barrier

  • Stress conditions: 85?°C and 85?% relative humidity for 1,000 hours

  • Performance: Change in absorbance measurements showed only 1.6% average loss after 1,000 hours

  • Pass rate: More than 11 samples exceeded Telcordia GR-468 requirements by a wide margin

These results highlight robust protection against moisture and oxygen, enabled by Lightwave Logic's proprietary encapsulation technology.

In addition, the company's process development team has achieved a significant breakthrough with its fourth-generation atomic layer deposition (ALD) encapsulation material, recently demonstrating an oxygen transmission rate (OTR) of 1.4 ×?10?6?g/m²/day-approaching the measurement limit of state-of-the-art OTR instrumentation. This performance far exceeds the "gold-box" standard of 7 ×?10?6?g/m²/day for lifetime reliability.

Lightwave Logic is preparing this fourth-generation encapsulation material for its next-release back-end-of-line (BEOL) Process Design Kit (PDK) for integration into silicon photonics foundries.

"Achieving full Telcordia 85/85 certification and improving barrier performance by two orders of magnitude are watershed achievements for our platform," said Yves LeMaitre, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "Similar to the trajectory of Organic LEDs, electro-optic polymers are demonstrating that they now meet the reliability requirements for deployment in real-world applications-including AI factory scale-out and hyperscalers front-end networking."

This milestone builds upon Lightwave Logic's prior achievements, including industry-leading EO polymer performance and strategic partnerships with foundries for scalable device manufacturing, and is a critical component of Stage 1 and 2 design win process with companies actively engaged in the Company's commercial pipeline.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:?LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding polymer performance, manufacturing readiness, and potential real-world applications. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify such statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including technical and manufacturing challenges, reliance on third-party foundries, delays in qualification, funding constraints, market competition, regulatory changes, and other risks described in Lightwave Logic's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves
Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic
lwlg@alpha-ir.com
312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lightwave-logic-inc.-announces-perkinaminetm-polymer-reliability-break-1049059

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.