FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust has released its second quarter 2025 financial results. Results can be found on the Bank's website at https://www.finemarkbank.com/2025q2earningsrelease/.

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark is a nationally chartered bank and trust company, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending, trust and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com.

CONTACT:

Ryan Roberts

Investor Relations

239-461-3850

investorrelations@finemarkbank.com

8695 College Pkwy Suite 100

Fort Myers, FL 33919

SOURCE: FineMark Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/finemark-holdings-inc.-reports-second-quarter-2025-earnings-1049092