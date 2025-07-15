Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 23:02 Uhr
FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust has released its second quarter 2025 financial results. Results can be found on the Bank's website at https://www.finemarkbank.com/2025q2earningsrelease/.

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark is a nationally chartered bank and trust company, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending, trust and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com.

CONTACT:
Ryan Roberts
Investor Relations
239-461-3850
investorrelations@finemarkbank.com
8695 College Pkwy Suite 100
Fort Myers, FL 33919

SOURCE: FineMark Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/finemark-holdings-inc.-reports-second-quarter-2025-earnings-1049092

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
