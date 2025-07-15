Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Names Todd Crookshank as Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTC Bulletin Board:TYBT) announced today that that Todd Crookshank has joined Trinity Bank's executive management team as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. A proven operations executive with over 25 years of experience across financial institutions, Crookshank brings a track record of strategic leadership, operational excellence, and transformative results to the organization.

Throughout his career, Crookshank has built a reputation for driving sustainable change by aligning strategic goals with operational rigor and risk management. As Principal Consultant at Crookshank Consulting, he led initiatives that delivered measurable ROI, safeguarded institutions through high-risk regulatory programs, and guided enterprise-wide operational transformations. Previously, at JPMorgan Chase, Crookshank led strategic operations across compliance, shared services, and consumer banking-executing process redesigns, strengthening internal controls, and realizing multimillion-dollar cost savings through optimized models and performance frameworks.

In his new role, Crookshank will focus on advancing Trinity's operational strategy, enhancing risk-aware processes, and delivering efficiencies that support scalable growth and exceptional service.

"I'm thrilled to join a mission-driven organization where strategic focus and operational excellence go hand in hand," said Crookshank. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place to drive continued success for our customers and community."

Current COO and Executive Vice President Richard Burt stated, "Crookshank's proven ability to drive operational transformation and streamline business processes aligns perfectly with our goals of enhancing service delivery, maintaining strong risk controls, and optimizing our operations. I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to build a more efficient, responsive, and customer-focused organization."

Co-Chairman and CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "We are excited to welcome Todd Crookshank to the Trinity Bank family as our new Chief Operating Officer. His extensive experience in developing and executing operational strategies, coupled with a deep understanding of risk management and process efficiencies, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the community banking sector.

"Our team is looking forward to the positive impact Crookshank will bring to our bank and the communities we serve. Together, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence and ensuring the continued success of our customers and stakeholders."

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank was established in 2003 to provide the North Texas business community with experienced bankers that offer the services of a big bank with the personalized touch of a local community bank. Trinity Bank was founded on sound financial principles and a commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences. For more information visit trinitybk.com.

