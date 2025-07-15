New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Filo Systems, a leading company on the lossless compression space, has been selected to participate in NetApp's Excellerator program - A flagship accelerator program that focuses on mentoring B2B deep tech startups. The program offers Filo's team with mentorship, technological guidance, and access to NetApp's strong customer and partner ecosystems, on the leading edge of technology development. It is developed around a PoC model, which will enable Filo to extensively test Filo Spaces in real-world environments, and finetune its offering and market strategy. As AI reshapes industries, NetApp's initiative ensures that early-stage innovators have the tools and mentorship to lead the charge.

The group of five companies that are part of the latest cohort of the program cover the fields of AI infrastructure, cloud security, data compression, and large language models (LLMs), as follows:

Filo Systems (data compression)

Synthefy (multi-modal time series models)

Sentra (cloud data security)

TrueFoundry (ML/LLM deployment platform)

Genloop.ai (customised LLM deployment)

For Etamar Laron, CEO and co-founder of Filo, "We are excited for being selected to the NetApp Excellerator program and be recognized as a leading company developing advanced compression solutions with AI technologies for enterprise customers worldwide. As data usage and storage grows exponentially, compression is increasingly required by all businesses, regardless of their industry. This program will help drive awareness of the unique benefits brought by our advanced solution and increase its flexibility to address diverse use case scenarios, so that customers can focus on their growth rather than on the tech supporting it."

Filo's mission is to enhance business data efficiency by significantly reducing storage and transfer costs, accelerating delivery speeds, and maintaining data integrity. The diversity of use cases where data compression is increasingly an issue range from the most obvious datacenter storage optimization to software transfer, websites and high-resolution images, among many others.

"We're excited to welcome and partner with startups that are building transformative solutions using advanced technologies. Through the program, we offer resources, mentorship, and technological expertise they need to scale. I am looking forward to the collaborative success and witnessing how these AI-focused startups will shape the future of tech on a global stage," said Vasanthi Ramesh, Managing Director, NetApp India.

Launched in 2017, the NetApp Excellerator program has supported startups that have collectively raised over $600 million in funding, including $25 million in the past three months. NetApp is an intelligent data infrastructure company that provides unified data storage, integrated data services, and workload management solutions. Its platform is designed to eliminate silos and leverage observability and AI for advanced data management.

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data, operational and workload services to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry's best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our operational and workload services provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency for infrastructure and workloads through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Filo

Filo is a pioneer on the Lossless Information-grade data compression era. Filo Spaces empowers organizations to maximize data efficiencies by reducing costs in storage, networking and data transfer, while boosting transmission speeds and improving user experience at the same time. Its unique and patented technology learns and adapts to specific contents and content types as they evolve, using dozens of AI algorithms within a framework of its patented Intellectual Property.

SOURCE: Filo Systems