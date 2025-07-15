Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - As a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, we are issuing the following news release regarding our disclosure on the Westmoreland Project.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) ("Laramide" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an amended version of its Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2024, originally filed on March 30, 2025.

The amended filing was made in accordance with CSA Staff Notice 51-711 - Refilings and Corrections of Errors, and includes enhanced disclosure related to the Company's Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia. Specifically, the Company has removed all references to the 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), also referred to as the Westmoreland Scoping Study, from the AIF.

It should be noted that the Westmoreland Scoping Study, completed in 2016 and referenced in previous editions of the AIF, provides sound technical information but is no longer considered the Current Technical Report for the project in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The amended AIF continues to include current mineral resource estimates and other project information supported by the Company's most recent NI 43-101 compliant technical report.

The amended AIF is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at Laramide.com.



Corresponding corrections have also been made to the Company's current corporate presentation, which is available on the Company's website, and to the offering document filed under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ("LIFE").

The Company confirms that the amendments are not material to its financial position or operating results, and that no changes have been made to the previously disclosed mineral resource estimates for the Westmoreland Project.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Mineral Resource Estimates is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

