Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 01:26 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $150 million IPO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "SOCAU" beginning on July 16, 2025. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "SOCA" and "SOCAW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on July 17, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (a "SPAC"), whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus on targets that complement its management team's background and experience, including in the asset management, wealth management and financial services markets, and intends to seek businesses with enterprise values of approximately $500 million to $2 billion.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated ("Stifel") is acting as the representative of the underwriters for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Stifel, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21202, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at SyndProspectus@Stifel.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 15, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

# # #

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Richard H. Haywood, Jr.
Chief Executive Officer
(203) 617-0223

SOURCE: Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solarius-capital-acquisition-corp.-announces-pricing-of-150-million-1049134

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.