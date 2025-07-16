Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) (the "Company" or "Euro Manganese") today announced the appointment of Ms. Sherry Roberge as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective July 15, 2025.

Ms. Roberge is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Accountant with more than 15 years of experience in the resource sector. She brings extensive public company management experience with international operations, encompassing corporate governance, regulatory compliance, corporate finance and financial reporting, investor relations and marketing, public company financing, and merger transactions. Her experience includes acting as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of NorthX Nickel Corp., a Canadian base metals exploration and development company and Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Defiance Silver Corp., a Mexico-based precious metals exploration and development company. Ms. Roberge is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Royal Roads University and a Master of Professional Accounting from the University of Saskatchewan.

Martina Blahova, CEO of Euro Manganese, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Sherry to Euro Manganese. Her broad expertise across finance, governance, and capital markets, coupled with her experience in the resource sector, will be a valuable asset to the Company as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities."

Euro Manganese also announced today the appointment of Ms. Martina Blahova, President and Chief Executive Officer, to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, effective July 15, 2025. As previously announced, Ms. Blahova's official appointment follows her successful acquisition of a Director Identification Number (DIN) from the Australian Business Registry Services.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX-V and the ASX.

