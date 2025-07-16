Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Copper Standard Resources Inc. (CSE: CSR) ("CSR" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on July 15, 2025. CSR shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented at the Meeting, including the election of the Company's five director nominees. Detailed results of the vote for directors are shown below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld



Number Percent (%)

Number Percent (%) Andrew Swarthout

31,509,508 99.12%

270,025 0.85% Marcel de Groot

31,510,008 99.15%

269,525 0.84% Christian Milau

31,769,333 99.96%

10,200 0.03% Hayley Thomasen

31,769,333 99.96%

10,200 0.03% Daniel O'Flaherty

31,769,333 99.96%

10,200 0.03%

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors of the Company until the Company's next Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Shareholders also voted in favour of the following: (i) the ratification and appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as the auditor of the Company; (ii) the adoption of the proposed new stock option plan; (iii) the adoption of the restricted share rights plan; and (iv) the shareholders voted in favour of ratifying all previous acts by directors and officers since the last Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 22, 2023. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 9, 2025, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.copperstandard.com).

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors reaffirmed Matt Fargey as Chief Executive Officer, Christian Uria as Chief Financial Officer, and Craig Rollins as Corporate Secretary.

About Copper Standard

Copper Standard is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of mineral interests focusing on copper and gold projects. Copper Standard owns a 100% interest in the El Ferrol Property and has an option to acquire the two adjacent properties which make up the Colpayoc Copper-Gold Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Pacaska, Capricho, and Paco Orco projects located in Peru. Copper Standard continues to evaluate opportunities in the mineral sector on an ongoing basis.

