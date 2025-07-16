St. Lewis, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (OTC Pink: SHCMD) (the "Company") announced today that it has agreed to the method and manner of payment of $100,000 (less applicable tax withholdings) of remaining debt arising from a settlement agreement (the "Agreement") it entered into with Kee Scarp Ltd. (the "Kee Scarp") and Todd Burlingame ("Burlingame"), who are creditors of the Company pursuant the Agreement. In accordance with the Agreement, the Company has agreed to (i) issue 203,688 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company to Burlingame (the "Share Issuance"), and (ii) make a cash payment of $26,600 to Kee Scarp, in satisfaction of all remaining debts to the creditors arising from the Agreement or otherwise.

The completion of the Share Issuance is subject to a number of conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Subject to receipt of all required approvals for closing of the Share Issuance, all Common Shares issued pursuant to the Share Issuance will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

