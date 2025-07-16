Global Brands Magazine: PARCELS MART SOLUTIONS LIMITED TRIUMPHS AT GLOBAL BRANDS AWARDS 2025

LONDON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcels Mart Solutions Limited, a leading logistics provider in Nigeria, has been awarded the prestigious title of Emerging Logistics Solutions Provider - Nigeria, 2025 by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) at the renowned Global Brand Awards. This accolade highlights Parcels Mart's exceptional dedication to transforming Nigeria's logistics landscape through innovation and customer-focused solutions.

The Global Brand Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across industries worldwide. Parcels Mart earned this recognition for its approach to logistics, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and reliability in Nigeria's logistics sector.

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated:

"Congratulations to Parcels Mart Solutions Limited for securing the Emerging Logistics Solutions Provider - Nigeria title at the 2025 Global Brands Awards. Under Dr. Joe Enobong's leadership, their innovative and customer-centric approach sets a high standard for the industry. We are proud to celebrate their success."

Dr. Joe Enobong, CEO of Parcels Mart, commented:

"Logistics is not just the movement of goods, it is the architecture of opportunity. Every shipment we deliver is a bridge between vision and value. At Parcels Mart, we don't follow the future, we engineer it. True legacy is built when local vision meets global action. Africa is not just catching up, we are setting the pace. Our tool is logistics, our mission is impact, and our destination is the world."

ABOUT PARCELS MART SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Parcels Mart is a technology- and AI-driven logistics company offering a comprehensive range of parcel delivery services. Operating globally, it delivers to over 220 countries and territories and provides import services from more than 2,000 cities worldwide into Nigeria. Known for transparent pricing, Parcels Mart offers cost savings of up to 50% off standard carrier rates due to its high shipment volumes.

The company provides a wide array of services, including express logistics, last-mile delivery, dangerous goods handling, sea and air freight, large cargo transport, customs clearance, aircraft charters, trans-border logistics, e-commerce solutions, and integration with major logistics providers. Backed by a team of experienced professionals, Parcels Mart ensures timely and reliable delivery while prioritising innovation, sustainability, and tailored customer solutions.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Based in the UK, Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping their industries. With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is a premier source of brand-related content. The magazine boasts a strong social media presence, with 35,000+ Facebook followers, 20,000+ Instagram followers, 25,000+ Twitter followers, and 4,000+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards recognise excellence in brand performance across sectors such as finance, education, hospitality, and technology. Hosted at iconic venues like The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and Grand Hyatt Dubai, the 2025 ceremony continued this tradition of grandeur at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For a complete list of winners, visit:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

To nominate a company or leader for the Global Brand Awards 2025, visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/.

