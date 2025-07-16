Designed for style enthusiasts, the collection features a toy compact and wardrobe capsule to celebrate Polly iconography with high-design interpretations.

Today, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Italian fashion line GCDS announced a special collaboration that reconsiders the Polly Pocket brand through a luxury fashion lens for Mattel Creations, Mattel's design-driven platform celebrating the intersection of pop culture, fandom, and play This partnership introduces a new chapter in the brand's legacy, combining imaginative storytelling with elevated design, all inspired by the heart of Milan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250715720847/en/

Polly Pocket Steps into High Fashion with GCDS in Special Edition Mattel Creations Collaboration

GCDS and Polly Pocket began their story in 2018 with a collection debuting on GCDS' Milan Fashion Week SS19 runway and expanded the partnership with a special edition of the Heart Bag debuting during GCDS' Fall/Winter 2024 runway show, "Toys for Adults." The bag's transparent shell opened just like the beloved Polly Pocket compacts of the past, with a charming lineup of miniature Polly Pocket figures inside, ready to add a dose of nostalgia and whimsy to any day.

Back again for a playful blend of fashion and nostalgia, Polly Pocket has partnered with GCDS to showcase a highly curated capsule collection and collectible compact that reflects both brands' shared appreciation for creativity, individuality, and cultural expression. Designed by GCDS Creative Director Giuliano Calza, the collection draws deeply from cultural roots, infusing the Polly universe with a distinctly modern Italian perspective.

At the center of the collaboration is a compact inspired by classic Polly Pocket playsets and brought to life with details inspired by Italian lifestyle and urban charm. From Milanese street scenes to gelato, the reimagined compact celebrates the power of play in a contemporary design.

"Polly Pocket has always used its tiny worlds to inspire big imagination," said Chris Down, Chief Design Officer, Mattel. "With GCDS, that sense of wonder takes on a bold new form-where fashion, nostalgia, and creative freedom converge. Giuliano's vision transforms a beloved icon into something unexpected and delightfully expressive."

"Redesigning Polly Pocket marks a personal milestone," said Giuliano Calza, Creative Director, GCDS. "Ever since I was a kid, the moment I thought of something beautiful, those pastel cases would appear in my mind like a reflex. These tiny toys were magical representations of a bigger world-small enough to hold in your palm, but powerful enough to unlock entire scenarios and fantasies. That feeling shaped me. I've built my creative universe on the idea that 'cute' isn't superficial-it's a bold, emotional language of contemporary culture."

"With this launch, I didn't just redesign a toy-I encapsulated my world into a new pocketworld," said Calza. "And I hope it resonates with the GCDS community and Polly lovers around the globe with the same emotional intensity it holds for me. Because when nostalgia meets design, it becomes desire."

In Milan on July 16th to commemorate the launch, Polly Pocket and GCDS will welcome fans into a fully immersive experience inspired by Polly's miniature universe, complete with interactive installations and the chance to purchase the Polly Pocket X GCDS Compact, merchandising, and selected items from the capsule collection. For the ones who will buy on site, there will be the chance to taste Polly Pocket themed food.

The capsule collection and limited quantities of the Polly Pocket X GCDS Compact will be available starting July 16th exclusively on gcds.com and then available on Mattel Creations, Mattel's design-driven platform celebrating the intersection of pop culture, fandom, and play, starting July 18th

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About GCDS

Giuliano Calza Design Studio is a Milan-based fashion house established in 2015 by brothers Giuliano and Giordano Calza who lead the brand as Creative Director and CEO. Renowned for its vibrant aesthetic and streetwear sensibility, GCDS merges Italian craftsmanship with bold pop culture references to cultivate a distinctive and inclusive fashion identity. Recognized for its playful visual language, and imaginative capsule collections, GCDS has emerged as a global emblem of the new wave of Made in Italy. From pioneering metaverse fashion shows to high-profile collaborations with industry icons such as Carine Roitfeld, GCDS has drawn a large pop community of international celebrities and icons that identify with its free and inclusive universe. With a well-established presence in Italy and Asia, and an ambitious growth strategy across Europe and the United States, GCDS continues to shape the future of contemporary fashion through originality, inclusivity, and uncompromising creativity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250715720847/en/

Contacts:

For press inquiries, contact:

Devin Duff

Devin.Duff@Mattel.com

Michelle Greene

Michelle.Greene@Mattel.com