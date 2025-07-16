Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A1JB8H | ISIN: US95058W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: TQK
15.07.25 | 21:57
9,076 Euro
+0,22 % +0,020
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 06:06 Uhr
109 Leser
The Wendy's Company: Wen Restaurant LLC and Wendy's Announce Agreement to Bring 20 New Wendy's Restaurants to Armenia

Development expected to generate approximately 600 new jobs across Armenia, supporting local economic growth

YEREVAN, Armenia, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wen Restaurant LLC announced today an exclusive franchise agreement with The Wendy's Company to develop 20 new Wendy's® restaurants in Armenia through 2030. A recognized leader in the food, retail, hospitality, and distribution industries, Wen Restaurant's deep operational expertise and market insights uniquely positions them to bring Wendy's to Armenia consumers.

The first Wendy's restaurant in Armenia is expected to open in Yerevan's city center.

Hrant Grigoryan, Chief Executive Officer at Wen Restaurant LLC said, "We are proud to introduce Wendy's to consumers in Armenia. Wendy's is an iconic brand with proven success and untapped potential in the region. We are confident that Armenian consumers will embrace Wendy's high-quality, fresh food, and we look forward to delivering the exceptional customer experiences that will create lifelong brand fans across the country."

E.J. Wunsch, President, International at The Wendy's Company said, "We are thrilled to partner with Wen Restaurant to bring Wendy's fresh, famous food and unmatched hospitality to local communities in Armenia. Earlier this year, I shared that 70 percent of our expansion will occur outside the United States, with plans to reach 2,000 international restaurants by 2028. This new partnership supports that goal and marks an exciting milestone on our international growth journey. With the power of the Wendy's brand and the deep local knowledge of our Wen Restaurant partners, we will build a high performing, differentiated QSR brand that reflects our 'globally great, locally even better' mindset."

Founded in 1969, Wendy's is one of the world's leading quick-service restaurant brands. The brand's commitment to serving fresh, famous food while providing high-quality experiences through exceptional hospitality and modern restaurant designs is a differentiator in the industry. Known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, Spicy Chicken sandwiches and nuggets, and the cool, creamy Frosty® dessert, Wendy's high-quality offerings will bring innovation and excitement to the Italian fast-food scene.

About Wen Restaurant LLC
Wen Restaurant LLC, part of the Connect Group, a recognized market leader across food, retail, hospitality, and distribution, is redefining the quick service restaurant landscape in Armenia. Backed by deep operational expertise and market insight, Wen Restaurant LLC is introducing Wendy's fresh, made-to-order menu with a strong focus on delivering exceptional food and hospitality. Wen Restaurant LLC aims to become a market leader in the QSR industry in Armenia.

About Wendy's
The Wendy's Company and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,250 restaurants worldwide, with more than 1,350 of these located outside of the United States. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef*, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Learn more at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising/international. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wen-restaurant-llc-and-wendys-announce-agreement-to-bring-20-new-wendys-restaurants-to-armenia-302506039.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
