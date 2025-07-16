Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Republic Technologies Inc. ("Republic"), effective on July 15th, 2025.

The new CUSIP for the Company's common shares will be 760801100 and the new ISIN number will be CA7608011002.

The name change highlights the Company's commitment toward leveraging transformative technologies to serve the public good. Republic develops smart contract-based attestation products and operates Ethereum validators by staking ETH to confirm transactions, produce blocks, and maintain consensus within the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) system. Republic's proprietary validator infrastructure is engineered to maximize uptime, enhance network security, and contribute to the resilience of Ethereum's core protocol. To power its long-term blockchain operations, the Company maintains ETH as its primary treasury asset and seeks to scale its holdings in line with its infrastructure growth.

The new name, Republic, reflects the Company's broader commitment to decentralization, transparency, and democratized access to secure systems. Inspired by the philosophical foundations of Plato's Socratic dialogue, the name signals Republic's long-term vision of building a more inclusive and equitable digital economy.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "DOCT". The Company is in the process of updating its website, corporate materials, and regulatory filings to reflect the new name.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. The company develops smart contract-based products, utilizes ETH as its primary treasury asset, and operates proprietary validator infrastructure to deliver sustainable, non-dilutive value to shareholders.

