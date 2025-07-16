First patient enrolled in INFLAM MOTION, a global randomized Phase 2a trial including 129 knee osteoarthritis patients

- 4P004 to be evaluated over 3 months for dual efficacy: symptom relief and synovial health improvement via contrast-enhanced MRI

- Topline results expected in the second half of 2026

4Moving Biotech (4MB), a spin-off of 4P-Pharma dedicated to developing first-in-class treatments that modify the natural course of knee osteoarthritis (OA), today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in Phase 2a clinical trial, INFLAM MOTION.

The study will evaluate 4P004, an intra-articular GLP-1 analog, as a potential first-in-class therapeutic candidate for knee osteoarthritis.

INFLAM MOTION is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial planned to be conducted across Europe, the United States, and Canada. A total of 129 patients worldwide diagnosed with knee OA will be enrolled to evaluate, for the first time in humans, the efficacy of 4P004.

"Enrolling our first patient is a pivotal step toward rewriting the treatment paradigm for knee osteoarthritis," said Professor Francis Berenbaum, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at 4Moving Biotech. "Almost 600 million people live with OA, yet no disease-modifying therapy has been done to patients. By acting directly in the joint, 4P004 tackles pain, inflammation, and tissue damage through GLP-1-mediated pathways. We believe its targeted intra-articular delivery can unlock the full therapeutic power of GLP-1 biology. We are eager to confirm both symptomatic relief and meaningful structural benefit in this proof-of-concept study".

The study's primary endpoint is the reduction in knee pain at week 4 and 12. Key secondary objectives include assessing synovial changes by contrast-enhanced MRI and conducting an exploratory analysis of blood and imaging biomarkers as potential surrogates for long-term disease progression and delay to total knee replacement.

The study timeline covers 12 months, with patient enrollment taking place over 9 months and follow-up to be completed before the topline readout in the second half of 2026.

INFLAM MOTION has been designed to generate the first human evidence that 4P004 can deliver both clinical relief and measurable structural benefit. Insights from this Phase 2a readout will shape the forthcoming Phase 2b program, whose primary aim will be to confirm surrogate endpoints that reliably predict the hard endpoint that is delaying the time to total knee replacement.

About 4MB

Incorporated in mid-2020 as a spin-off of 4P-Pharma, 4MB is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of the Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug (DMOAD). Its mission is to provide a sustainable therapeutic solution to the significant unmet medical need of osteoarthritis. The company is headquartered at the Pasteur Institute in Lille, France.

Website: https://www.4movingbiotech.com/

LinkedIn: https://fr.linkedin.com/company/4moving-biotech

