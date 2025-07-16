TC&C Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global New Product Innovation Recognition for Real-Time Deepfake Detection

The recognition acknowledges TC&C's Deepfake Guard platform for pioneering real-time, enterprise-grade protection against synthetic media threats through innovation, scalability, and customer-focused design.

SAN ANTONIO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that TC&C has been awarded the 2025 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in the real-time deepfake detection industry for its outstanding achievements in technology innovation aimed at proactive threat mitigation, which delivers substantial value to customers. This highlights TC&C's leadership in redefining enterprise communication security through its next-generation platform, Deepfake Guard.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. TC&C excelled in both, demonstrating a clear product-market fit and the ability to scale secure AI-driven solutions across regulated industries. "TC&C's Deepfake Guard is not just a defensive tool-it's a proactive shield designed for real-world operational environments," said Elka Popova, research, vice president at Frost & Sullivan. "Its unique ability to detect and neutralize AI-driven voice and video impersonation during live interactions, rather than relying on post-event analysis, gives it a clear edge in enterprise-grade protection."

Guided by a strategy rooted in direct industry engagement and iterative product development, TC&C has proven its ability to respond to high-impact challenges with highly effective, readily deployable solutions. The company's investment in multimodal detection, contextual threat evaluation, and dynamic response capabilities has enabled Deepfake Guard to perform at scale in demanding environments such as financial services, healthcare, and customer contact centers.

TC&C's highly innovative approach enables it to deliver compelling and differentiated capabilities to customers. Deepfake Guard evaluates audiovisual, linguistic, and behavioral signals concurrently to identify threats as they emerge. Its layered defense model-combining the DFG Analysis Engine, Feedback and Alerting Engine, and proprietary Deepfake Captcha Engine-enables active intervention during live communication sessions. The platform integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, and TC&C's own compliance stack while offering deployment flexibility across cloud, on-premises, and mobile infrastructures. "We are incredibly honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global New Product Innovation Recognition for Deepfake Guard. This award validates our unwavering commitment to pioneering a holistic, real-time deepfake detection platform that protects the very core of enterprise communications: trust. Unlike traditional solutions that focus solely on identity verification, Deepfake Guard proactively neutralizes AI-driven impersonation in live interactions across audio, video, images, and text, by assessing the authenticity of the communication itself. We believe this unique, multi-layered approach provides unparalleled security for businesses in an increasingly vulnerable digital world, ensuring their operations and reputation remain safeguarded against evolving synthetic media threats, even before any damage is done." said Csaba Juhasz, Chief Executive Officer at TC&C.

TC&C's focus on real-time detection is matched by a robust service and support framework. Its customer engagement model includes structured onboarding, multilingual training, 24/7 technical escalation, and localized support through regional distribution partnerships. These initiatives ensure seamless implementation and sustained alignment with customer objectives. Clients benefit from continuous system optimization, proactive updates, and transparent auditability, which are crucial for regulated sectors that rely on forensic-grade documentation and evidence traceability.

Frost & Sullivan commends TC&C for setting a new standard in enterprise threat detection. Deepfake Guard's ability to operate at high volume with low latency, combined with infrastructure-agnostic design and dynamic inference adaptation, delivers a compelling value proposition to enterprises seeking scalable, future-proof protection. Its customer-first innovation cycle, backed by rigorous testing and client co-development, positions the company as a market leader in secure communications.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Recognition to a company that has introduced an innovative product that delivers superior value and addresses critical customer pain points. The recognition honors organizations that bring fresh thinking, technical excellence, and measurable market impact to the industries they serve.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions acknowledge companies in regional and global markets for outstanding achievement in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Analysts evaluate performance through in-depth interviews, market analysis, and rigorous benchmarking to identify best-in-class solutions.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.singh@frost.com

About TC&C

TC&C is a pioneering software company with over 30 years of experience in developing advanced technologies for collaboration and compliance, powered by artificial intelligence. TC&C has grown into a global presence, operating in more than 50 countries with a network of over 100 partners across five continents.

The company's flagship product, CARIN Compliance Recorder is widely deployed and serves as the foundation for TC&C's innovative solutions. In recent years, TC&C has strategically expanded CARIN with AI-powered capabilities, initially focusing on quality assurance features such as sentiment analysis, transcription, and translation.

As deepfake threats began to emerge in enterprise communications-especially in high-risk sectors like finance and recruitment-TC&C, leveraging its expertise in compliance recording, set its focus on developing a proactive platform to detect such risks directly within communication streams.

Since 2023, TC&C has led the Deepfake Guard Project in partnership with the Budapest University of Technology and Economics. This initiative brings together nearly 20 AI researchers, engineers, and developers to advance protection against synthetic media threats.

Deepfake Guard has been named a finalist for the Best of Enterprise Connect Award in two categories.

TC&C remains committed to delivering secure, enterprise-grade communication solutions tailored to regulated industries-where trust, accuracy, and compliance are paramount.

Contact:

Diana Tokaji

E: diana.tokaji@tcandc.com

www.deepfakeguard.ai

