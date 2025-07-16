Rocscience, a leading geotechnical software company based in Toronto, Canada, announces the acquisition of 2SI, an innovative provider of engineering software solutions based in Italy. This acquisition marks another significant milestone for Rocscience, following its acquisitions of DIANA FEA and 3GSM in 2024, and further expands the company's suite of engineering software solutions.

2SI specializes in the development of advanced software tools for structural engineering, serving a wide range of industries including civil, infrastructure, and construction. With this acquisition, Rocscience will integrate 2SI's expertise and technologies into its existing portfolio, enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of engineers and professionals worldwide.

"Welcoming 2SI to Rocscience marks an exciting step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions," said Dr. Thamer Yacoub, CEO and President of Rocscience. "The 2SI team brings a wealth of expertise and a shared passion for innovation that will enrich our capabilities and benefit our customers globally. Together, we are poised to set new standards in structural engineering software, always keeping excellence and customer needs at the forefront of our journey."

2SI's founder Paolo Nagliati also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. He said, "We are honored that Rocscience has placed its trust in our company and expressed appreciation for our structural engineering software, our commercial approach and the quality of our customer service. By joining a group of excellence, we believe we can leverage all possible synergies to continuously improve our software and provide structural engineers with the most reliable and productive tools on the market."

This strategic move demonstrates Rocscience's ongoing commitment to providing the best engineering software solutions to its customers. The acquisition of 2SI will enable Rocscience to expand its product portfolio, reinforce its market leadership, and continue to drive innovation and customer satisfaction.

About Rocscience

Founded in 1996, Rocscience is a leading developer of 2D and 3D software for civil, mining, and geotechnical engineers. With a global customer base and a reputation for reliability and innovation, Rocscience continues to set the standard for engineering software solutions.

About 2SI

Based in Italy, 2SI is recognized for its expertise in developing advanced engineering software for structural applications, serving professionals across Europe and beyond.

For more information about Rocscience and its engineering software solutions, visit Rocscience.com.

