Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
LG Electronics: LG BRINGS PREMIUM STREAMING TO NEW KIA MODELS IN EUROPE WITH WEBOS AUTOMOTIVE CONTENT PLATFORM

Proven In-Car Entertainment Solution Delivers Immersive Media Experiences and Transforms New Kia Models into "Living Spaces on Wheels"

SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG), a leading innovator in mobility technology, announced that its webOS-based Automotive Content Platform (ACP) will power in-car streaming for Kia Corporation's new European models. Debuting on the recently introduced EV3, the platform will also be extended to the upcoming EV4, EV5 and New Sportage. This marks an expansion of LG's innovative in-car experience to the European market, following successful deployments in Korea.

LG Brings Premium Streaming to New Kia Models in Europe With webOS Automotive Content Platform

LG's ACP runs on the powerful and versatile webOS platform, which already powers over 240 million LG Smart TVs worldwide. Building on the TV platform's proven reliability and intuitive user experience, the automotive-optimized webOS offers drivers and passengers instant access to a wide array of content and services, tailored specifically for the in-car environment.

As a core component of "LG AlphaWare," the company's comprehensive software-defined vehicle (SDV) solution suite, the ACP redefines the car as a true "living space on wheels." The platform allows passengers to stream their favorite content directly on the vehicle's infotainment display,* delivering an experience comparable to that of a smartphone or smart TV - while adhering to driving safety regulations.

Kia's European model lineup will offer a diverse in-car entertainment experience, featuring popular content from platforms including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, LG Channels, Baby Shark World for Kids, Stingray Karaoke, Play.Works, Haystack News and Vasari. Later this year, the content library will expand to include Rakuten TV, Napster, and German OTT service Joyn. Available only when parked, these video streaming services let occupants turn the car into a private cinema - further enhancing the in-car media ecosystem.

"By bringing the webOS Automotive Content Platform to Kia's European model lineup, we are making it easy for people to enjoy their favorite content wherever they go," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company. "LG remains committed to enhancing partnerships and expanding our content ecosystem to deliver premium in-vehicle entertainment and next-level connectivity."

* An automotive data plan is required to access streaming services. Access to certain apps may require a separate subscription.

About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company

The LG Vehicle Solution Company (VS) is bringing LG's unique human-centered innovations to the automotive industry. As a trusted and innovative partner, the company provides intelligent solutions including head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS vision systems, and software solutions for software-defined vehicles. Committed to "Driving Better Future Mobility," the company has diversified its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities, including automotive lighting systems, e-powertrain, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility. To stay updated with the latest news, subscribe to the LG mobility newsletter, LG Loop at www.LG.com/global/mobility/newsletter and follow the LG VS Company LinkedIn channel at www.linkedin.com/company/lgvehiclesolution.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731178/LG_ACP_Streaming_Service_Launch_in_Europe.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-brings-premium-streaming-to-new-kia-models-in-europe-with-webos-automotive-content-platform-302506454.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
